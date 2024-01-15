ASUS ROG Strix RTX 4080 SUPER listed for $1700+ USD in the UK, 40% above NVIDIA MSRP

UK retailers have high-end custom NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER graphics cards priced at £1,350, which works out to $1700+ USD, and 40% above NVIDIA MSRP.

ASUS has its flagship ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER graphics card listed by European retailers for upwards of £1,350 in the UK, which works out to $1700+ USD.

4

RTX 40 SUPER series pricing (source: OverclockersUK)

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

OverclockersUK has five different options when it comes to new GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER graphics cards, while there are four each of the RTX 4070 Ti SUPER and RTX 4080 SUPER when it comes to new custom models from AIB partners.

There's no real sticking to NVIDIA's tighter MSRP, but you can get the ASUS RTX 4070 SUPER DUAL graphics card for £599 at OverclockersUK. If you want the faster RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, there's the TUF variant for £899, while if you want the best the new SUPER cards have to offer, there's the ASUS TUF Gaming RTX 4080 SUPER for £1199.

4

RTX 40 SUPER series pricing in Finland (source: Jimmy's)

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER is the cheapest of the three new RTX 40 SUPER series cards, with the cheapest in the UK so far being the ZOTAC RTX 4070 SUPER Twin Edge graphics card that costs £578.99. Things top out at £689.99 for the ASUS RTX 4070 SUPER DUAL OC White graphics card.

Second in line is the RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, the first Ti series graphics card with SUPER also in the name, but there are no MSRP pricing deals in the UK right now. ZOTAC kicks things off with its custom RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Trinity OC Black graphics card at £779.99, while RTX 4070 Ti SUPER pricing tops out at £899.99 with the ASUS TUF Gaming RTX 4070 Ti SUPER OC White graphics card.

4

ASUS ROG Strix RTX 4080 SUPER (source: OverclockersUK)

Moving onto the fastest of the new SUPER cards with the RTX 4080 SUPER, which kicks off in the UK at £959.99 for the ZOTAC RTX 4080 SUPER Trinity OC Black graphics card, and topping out with the much more expensive ASUS TUF Gaming RTX 4080 OC White graphics card at £1,350.