USB4 2.0 spec with 80Gbps of bandwidth tested in latest Windows 11 Insider Preview build

USB4 2.0 is kinda here thanks to Microsoft testing the new 80Gbps standard with its latest Windows 11 Insider Preview build, offering next-gen 80Gbps transfer speeds for future devices.

The new USB4 2.0 standard with 80Gbps of bandwidth was teased in September 2022, but it's only in the first few weeks of 2024 that the new specification is stretching its wings. Microsoft testing the new USB4 2.0 standard with 80Gbps speeds in Windows 11 is great to see, with the new USB4 2.0 standard offering double the 40Gbps of bandwidth delivered by USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4. We're seeing Thunderbolt 4 more and more, and now it's time for USB4 2.0 to shine.

USB4 2.0 is backward compatible with previous USB4 cables offering 40Gbps passive, but it will support up to the huge 80Gbps of bandwidth with new 80Gbps Type-C active cables. If you want huge speeds in the 8GB/sec vicinity, USB4 2.0 is here to deliver.

Microsoft explained about USB 80Gbps inside of Build 23615 on its Windows blog: "We are excited to announce support for the latest generation USB standard, USB 80Gbps, in this build of Windows. USB 80Gbps support will initially launch on select devices based on the Intel Core 14th Gen HX-series mobile processors, such as the new Razer Blade 18".

"This is the first major version update of the USB4®standard and increases performance to 80Gbps from 40Gbps. It enables the next generation of high-performance displays, storage, and connectivity. It is fully backwards compatible with peripherals built for older generations of USB and Thunderbolt™ and works alongside all other USB Type-C features".