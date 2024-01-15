Halo Tatanka battle royale potentially cancelled at Certain Affinity, 343i

Halo Infinite's battle royale mode, aka Tatanka, may have been cancelled as Halo franchise co-developer Certain Affinity focuses on its own Project Loro.

Halo Infinite's rumored battle royale spin-off may have been cancelled.

Back in 2022, reports circulated that Halo Infinite would get its own special BR mode. Well, mode is a bit of a misnomer--the project, codenamed "Tatanka" and potentially referring to the Lakota word translating to bison--was said to be something bigger than just a gametype. It could potentially be something like Halo's own version of Warzone. Neither Xbox nor Halo steward 343 Industries has announced Tatanka, but reports said that long-time Halo partner Certain Affinity was working on the BR.

Reports promised that Tatanka would be a grand 100-player experience complete with bots and its own ring of fire-like shrinking map. There'd even be multi-objective missions where you'd be able to capture flags, infiltrate/exfiltrate areas, kill high-profile targets, and king of the hill to boot.

Now there are rumors circulating that the BR will never see the light of day.

Sources have told casters at Xbox Era, including Sikamikanico and Shpeshal Nick, that Tatanka has been cancelled.

"I got a DM about it last week," Nick said.

Since the game has never been announced, there's really not anything to go on outside of a few brief snippets from Certain Affinity CEO Max Hoberman.

In 2022, Hoberman told Venture Beat that Certain Affinity was working on something unannounced for Halo Infinite. It was the biggest project back then with almost 100 devs working on it.

"We're doing something unannounced, and we're doing lead development on that unannounced thing, from conception and design. It's something big and new for the franchise. But I can't say any more about it. That's our single largest project of our three projects currently. We have close to 100 developers working on that."

It's likely both studios were also impacted by the recent economic issues triggering mass layoffs in the industry. While we can't discuss what goes on at Certain Affinity, we do know that 343 Industries was among the developers hit by Microsoft's Xbox division layoffs. Companies are trying to reduce costs as much as possible, and game dev budgets are ballooning out of control, leading to management cutting worker numbers to reduce payroll expenses.

Certain Affinity is currently working on its new original FPS Project Loro, whereas 343 Industries has just released Halo Infinite's King of the Hill Firefight mode, effectively bringing the most fun and enjoyable gametype to the Halo Infinite universe for the first time.