Intel's new Core i7-14790F CPU: 16 cores at up to 5.4GHz for the Chinese market

Intel's new Core i7-14790F processor features 16 cores and 24 threads at up to 5.4GHz, will be exclusive to the China market along with Core i5-14490F.

Intel launched its new Core i7-14790F processor without much fanfare during CES 2024, with its new 16-core desktop CPU not on any of the official marketing slides for the Raptor Lake Refresh, but it does find itself home on the Intel website.

Intel Core i7-14790F processor (source: Intel)

The new Intel Core i7-14790F processor features 16 cores and 24 threads of Raptor Lake Refresh CPU power, with boost speeds of up to 5.4GHz and a base TDP of 65W, while the maximum turbo power flowing through the processor tops out at 219W. This new CPU will only be available in China, hence why the company isn't talking about this gem of a chip all that much.

Intel's new Core i7-14790F sits between the Core i5-14600K and Core i7-14700 processors, with the Core i5-14600K offering 14 cores and 20 threads at up to 5.3GHz, the new Core i7-14790K with 16 cores and 24 threads at up to 5.4GHz, and then the higher-end Core i7-14700 with 20 cores and 28 threads at up to 5.4GHz.

It sits neatly in the middle with its tweaked core count and high 5.4GHz boost CPU clock for gamers in China.

Gamers in China will lap these new Core i7-14790F processors up, as it seems to be using the same silicon die as the Core i7-14700 processor, and it's the same price as the Core i7-14700F processor at around 2909 RMB right now. 16 cores and 24 threads of Raptor Lake Refresh CPU power at up to 5.4GHz, which is not bad at all.