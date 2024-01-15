Alienware's new M18 R2 is a 'performance juggernaut' new gaming laptop, teased at CES 2024

Alienware wants you to play like a boss on its new powerful 18-inch gaming laptop: up to the RTX 4090, 1080p 480Hz display, up to 8TB SSD, up to 64GB RAM.

Alienware revealed its beefed-up M18 R2 gaming laptop at CES 2024, packing the Intel Core i9-14900HX processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics. Check it out:

Alienware's new M18 R2 gaming laptop (source: Dell)

The new Alienware M18 R2 gaming laptop features an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor with 24 cores and 32 threads that clock up to 5.8GHz, alongside up to 64GB of DDR5-5600 memory and up to 8TB of NVMe M.2 SSD storage support. You can configure the M18 R2 gaming laptop with up to NVIDIA's fastest GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU.

Dell is including a couple of different display options with the Alienware M18 R2 gaming laptop, with the 18-inch panel coming in a QHD+ option with 2560 x 1600 native resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, and 3ms response time. There's another display option with FHD+ offering 1920 x 1200 resolution and super-fast 480Hz refresh rate, with the same 3ms response time.

Alienware's new M18 R2 gaming laptop features ComfortView Plus, NVIDIA G-SYNC, and AMD FreeSync with Dynamic Display Switching. They're both offering 300 nits of brightness and 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, a 1000:1 contrast ratio, and an anti-glare coating.

You've got a 97Whr battery that should provide decent battery life when you're disconnected from power, with the Alienware M18 R2 gaming laptop featuring a 280W 7.4mm barrel AC adapter for the GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 models, while the RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 models of the laptop will have a beefier 360W small form factor GaN FET power supply.

CPU options inside of the flagship Alienware M18 R2 gaming laptop include the Core i7-14650HX with 16 cores and clock speeds of up to 5.2GHz, sitting with 30MB of L3 cache. Up from there, we've got the Core i7-14700HX processor with 20 cores and a 5.5GHz Max Turbo Clock with 33MB of L3 cache, and lastly, the flagship Core i9-14900HX with 24 cores and clock speeds of a whopping 5.8GHz with 36MB of L3 cache.

Alienware's new M18 R2 gaming laptop has plenty of SO-DIMM RAM options, with 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB configurations with 16GB DDR5-5600 and 32GB DDR5-5600 both on offer, while speeds slow down to DDR5-5200 if you opt for the 64GB model. Dell will have a China-only Alienware M18 R2 gaming laptop with 8GB of DDR5-5600, which is definitely strange... 8GB of RAM inside of a flagship gaming laptop in 2024 is kinda sad.

On the GPU side of things, we've got multiple offerings here with the GeForce RTX 4060 and GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPUs, both with 8GB of GDDR6 memory. Both of these offerings also feature a 115W TGP (Total Graphics Power), while Dynamic Boost adds another 25W of power. the RTX 4060 Laptop GPU inside of the Alienware M18 R2 gaming laptop runs at a base clock of 2295MHz while boosting up to 2370MHz. The RTX 4070, on the other hand, has a 2070MHz base clock and a 2175MHz boost clock.

Moving onto the faster RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 Laptop GPU models, we've got 12GB of GDDR6 memory on the RTX 4080 and 16GB of GDDR6 memory on the RTX 4090 Laptop GPU. Both of them have a 150W TGP with 25W through Dynamic Boost, with the RTX 4080 having a base clock of 1860MHz and boosting up to 2280MHz, and the RTX 4090 drives a much slower GPU clock of 1590MHz base and up to 2040MHz boost.

Single storage options inside of the Alienware M18 R2 gaming laptop include 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD, while a dual-storage configuration can be had with 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB.

Alienware's new M18 R2 gaming laptop starts at $1899, and will be available starting on January 11.