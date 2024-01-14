AMD Ryzen 8000G 'Phoenix 2' desktop APU: limited to PCIe 4.0 x4 for GPU, PCIe 4.0 x2 for SSDs

AMD's new Ryzen 8000G processors with Phoenix 2 die will have limited memory and PCIe capabilities, Phoenix 1 is better across the board.

AMD detailed its new Ryzen 8000G AM5 desktop APUs at CES 2024, where we can expect the Ryzen 8700G and Ryzen 8600G based on the Phoenix 1 dies, while the Ryzen 8600G and Ryzen 8300G are based on the Phoenix 2 dies.

AMD Phoenix 1 vs. Phoenix 2 dies inside Ryzen 8000G desktop APUs (source: AMD)

We're learning that the Phoenix 2-based Ryzen 8600G and 8300G will be limited in their memory channels and PCIe lanes, which might be an issue, even for a budget platform. GIGABYTE's new B650E AORUS ELITE X AX ICE motherboard and Ryzen 8000G Phoenix 1 dies with PCIe 4.0 x8 for discrete graphics cards and PCIe 4.0 x4 ready for M.2 NVMe SSDs.

AMD's new Ryzen 8700G and 8600G are based on their Phoenix 1 dies, so we have dual-channel DDR5 memory support, which is better than the single-channel DDR5 memory support on Phoenix 2 dies. Both dies support up to 256GB of DDR5 memory, which isn't too shabby for mid-range desktop APUs.

Phoenix 2 has gimped memory and PCIe lane support, whereas AMD includes just 14 total (10 usable) lanes, compared to Phoenix 1 dies with dual-channel memory support and 20 total (14 usable) lanes.

AMD Ryzen 8000G desktop APU series support (source: GIGABYTE)

AMD has previously showed off its Ryzen 8700G running a Radeon RX 7900 XTX discrete graphics card on PCIe 4.0 x8 lanes, with single-channel DDR5 memory with decent performance. But... Phoenix 2 dies are gimped and will reduce performance in different areas (RAM, SSDs, overall performance, and more).