Drop has another cool looking The Lord of the Rings keyboard coming in 2024

'Arise, arise, riders of Rohan! For there's a new DROP + The Lord of The Rings keyboard that looks stunning! Ride now, ride now! Ride to Gondor!'

Last year, I reviewed the 'Elvish' version of the DROP + The Lord of the Rings mechanical keyboard collaboration. As far as keyboards go, they were a little limited without software support or much customization, but that's not what I wanted to check it out for - the attention to detail and little touches make it an awesome piece to put on display. As a Lord of the Rings fan who adores the books and films, I'll cherish it for years.

DROP + The Lord of the Rings Rohan keyboard.

This is a roundabout way of saying that I'm now keen to pick up the latest DROP + The Lord of the Rings Rohan keyboard - which is inspired by the Rohirrim, the 'kingdom of horsemasters.' Like previous Lord of the Rings keyboards from DROP, this new collab is chock full of awesome little details from OSHETART, including galloping horses, authentic helms, and beacons of Minas Tirith.

This time, the keycap fonts are in English, too, so it'll be more usable, with a design inspired by Ye Olde English. Performance-wise, you've got Holy Panda X Switches, DCD-profile keycaps, and silent Phantom Stabilizers. Plus, it's available in green or brown.

"Arise, arise, riders of Rohan! Fell deeds awake, fire and slaughter! Spear shall be shaken, shield be splintered! A sword day, a red day, ere the sun rises! Ride now, ride now! Ride to Gondor!"

The Drop + The Lord of the Rings Rohan in green Aldburg or brown Edora is available to pre-order for $149 USD - with an expected ship date of March 22, 2024. Here are the full specs.

Drop + The Lord of the Rings Rohan Specs Layout: TKL 87 keys

Case: Green or Brown Anodized Aluminum ENTR Case

Pad-printed case artwork (by OSHETART)

Keycaps: DCD Rohan Keycap Set (with novelties by OSHETART)

Keycap material: Dye-sublimated PBT

Switches: Holy Panda X Switches

Drop Phantom Stabilizers

White backlighting

Connectivity: USB-C

Included: USB-A to USB-C cable, Keycap puller, 3-Year Standard Warranty

