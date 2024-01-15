Refreshing the Corsair K70 Core mechanical keyboard with Cherry Blossom keycaps and mousepad

Swapping out keycaps is a great way to make the old feel new again, with style. Here's a look at the Corsair K70 CORE keyboard with Cherry Blossom caps.

The Corsair K70 CORE RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is a great keyboard with switches that have a great feel - and the special edition model with retro grey and yellow keycaps we reviewed looks fantastic, too.

10 10

Corsair K70 CORE RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with White Cherry Blossom keycaps and MM350 PRO mouse pad

VIEW GALLERY - 10 IMAGES

Over the holiday break, our friends at Corsair sent a White Cherry Blossom keycap and MM350 PRO mouse pad set (currently on sale for $79.99 USD) as a nice little gift - so I thought I'd see what sort of transformation it would bring to the Corsair K70 SE CORE RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. As you can see, it looks completely different.

Replacing keycaps is becoming common in mechanical keyboards, as is having the ability to hot-swap switches. The Corsair K70 CORE doesn't have hot-swappable switches (Corsair's higher-end boards have this feature), but you can easily swap out the keycaps. It's not that I'd want to swap the switches; the pre-lubed Corsair MLX Red Linear switches are the star of the show.

The good news with the Cherry Blossom PBT keycaps, outside of the pattern that looks wonderful in all-white, is that they also feel great to type with. Replacing all keys with the new PBT dye-sublimation keycaps was straightforward and a fun way to spend time - like putting together a new Lego set.

10 10

10 10

Check out my full review of the Corsair K70 SE CORE RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for more before shots and why it's probably Corsair's best-value mechanical keyboard. As for the White Cherry Blossom keycap and MM350 PRO mouse pad - take a look. If you've never done a full keycap replacement, it's worth doing. The whole process is meditative, and it's a nice way to refresh your keyboard and make it look and feel brand-new again.

10 10

10 10

10 10

10 10