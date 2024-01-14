Apple Vision Pro headset should feature high-end M2 chipset, which packs more GPU cores

Apple's soon-to-be revolutionary Vision Pro headset is nearly here, and we're slowly getting more details about what is happening inside of the mixed reality headset.
Inside, the new Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset will feature an in-house M2 and R1 co-processor system, but the higher-end M2 processor with more GPU cores will be found inside of the $3499 headset. It will need the beefier GPU system because the Apple Vision Pro will be powering dual 4K micro-LED screens.
Apple makes its M2 processor in two variants: one with an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU, while another bumps up to a 10-core GPU that will be found inside of the Apple Vision Pro headset. Apple uses its M2 processors inside of the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air laptops. This is some of the best silicon Apple makes and will be the star of the Vision Pro headset.
Now we've got Mark Gurman tweeting: "Hearing the M2 chip in the Vision Pro is the higher-end variant with 10 GPU cores and 8 CPU cores. Separately, Apple Card Installments will indeed be an option at checkout online and at retail stores".
As for the Apple M2 processor, the 8-core CPU is split into 4 high-performance cores and 4 high-efficiency cores, with the 4 high-performance cores using an "ultrawide microarchitecture", which packs 192KB instruction cache, 128KB data cache, and shared 16MB cache. The 4 high-efficiency cores use a "wide microarchitecture" with a 128KB instruction cache, 64KB data cache, and shared 4MB cache.