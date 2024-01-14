Apple Vision Pro headset should feature high-end M2 chipset, which packs more GPU cores

Apple rumored to use higher-end M2 chip with more GPU cores to handle the dual 4K micro-LED screens inside of the Apple Vision Pro headset.

Apple's soon-to-be revolutionary Vision Pro headset is nearly here, and we're slowly getting more details about what is happening inside of the mixed reality headset.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Inside, the new Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset will feature an in-house M2 and R1 co-processor system, but the higher-end M2 processor with more GPU cores will be found inside of the $3499 headset. It will need the beefier GPU system because the Apple Vision Pro will be powering dual 4K micro-LED screens.

Apple makes its M2 processor in two variants: one with an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU, while another bumps up to a 10-core GPU that will be found inside of the Apple Vision Pro headset. Apple uses its M2 processors inside of the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air laptops. This is some of the best silicon Apple makes and will be the star of the Vision Pro headset.

Now we've got Mark Gurman tweeting: "Hearing the M2 chip in the Vision Pro is the higher-end variant with 10 GPU cores and 8 CPU cores. Separately, Apple Card Installments will indeed be an option at checkout online and at retail stores".

As for the Apple M2 processor, the 8-core CPU is split into 4 high-performance cores and 4 high-efficiency cores, with the 4 high-performance cores using an "ultrawide microarchitecture", which packs 192KB instruction cache, 128KB data cache, and shared 16MB cache. The 4 high-efficiency cores use a "wide microarchitecture" with a 128KB instruction cache, 64KB data cache, and shared 4MB cache.