Yoshi-P wants Square Enix to become masters of the action genre

On the heels of multiple back-to-back hack-and-slash RPGs, Yoshi-P would like to see Square Enix conquer the action genre.
Square Enix has come a long way from its turn-based roots. Starting with Final Fantasy XV in 2016, the publisher has released multiple new modern Final Fantasy games with action-oriented combat including Final Fantasy VII Remake, Final Fantasy Origins: Stranger of Paradise, and the most recent medieval epic Final Fantasy XVI.
So...where does Square Enix go from here? If Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida, the savior of Square Enix's MMORPG cash crop, has his way, the Japanese games-maker will hone its craft on action.
In a recent interview on the Game Maker's Notebook, Yoshi-P tells Sony Interactive Entertainment Shuhei Yoshida that he'd like Square Enix to continue challenging itself and innovating in the action-based RPG segment.
Shuhei Yoshida (Interviewer)
Is there anything that you or Creative Business Unit III would like to try creating in the future, or is there anything in this ever-changing game industry that you're particularly interested in?
Yoshi-P
"Since I'm over at Square Enix, I personally take al ot of pride in my profession as a game designer, but before that, I'm an employee and director of Square Enix. Recently, XVI and the VII Remake series have both adopted action gameplay, but Square Enix originally had a poor reputation when it came to making action games.
"I mean, I'm sure there are many people who still think that now!
"But having come this far, I'd like to see Square Enix use this gained experience to continue challenging ourselves in the action genre, to make what we haven't made yet, with even greater storytelling, emotion, and impact.
"I think it would be good for us as a company, and it's what I'd personally like to keep pursuing. So that would be my suggestion."
"Beyond that, in terms of themes, is our next game going to be another weighty, serious fantasy or maybe a grand adventure story for a younger audience? Either way, it's more fun pushing the limits."