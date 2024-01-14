Yoshi-P wants Square Enix to become masters of the action genre

Final Fantasy XVI producer Yoshi-P wants Square Enix to become the top player for action games and help innovate the genre with more impactful stories.

On the heels of multiple back-to-back hack-and-slash RPGs, Yoshi-P would like to see Square Enix conquer the action genre.

Square Enix has come a long way from its turn-based roots. Starting with Final Fantasy XV in 2016, the publisher has released multiple new modern Final Fantasy games with action-oriented combat including Final Fantasy VII Remake, Final Fantasy Origins: Stranger of Paradise, and the most recent medieval epic Final Fantasy XVI.

So...where does Square Enix go from here? If Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida, the savior of Square Enix's MMORPG cash crop, has his way, the Japanese games-maker will hone its craft on action.

In a recent interview on the Game Maker's Notebook, Yoshi-P tells Sony Interactive Entertainment Shuhei Yoshida that he'd like Square Enix to continue challenging itself and innovating in the action-based RPG segment.

Shuhei Yoshida (Interviewer)

Is there anything that you or Creative Business Unit III would like to try creating in the future, or is there anything in this ever-changing game industry that you're particularly interested in?

Yoshi-P