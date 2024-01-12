MSI teased us with its range of new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 and 4070 Super GPUs at CES 2024

MSI had a few new GPUs to show off at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The good-looking chap above is the RTX 4080 Super 16G EXPERT, and we are in love with it. It just might be a shame or a crime to put a waterblock on such a beautiful GPU. Now, this GPU has MSI's ZERO FROZR tech to keep the fans from spinning until a load is present. When there is a load, the fans spin much like the Founders Edition of the RTX 4080/RTX4090 does, but with more static pressure.
This GPU also features a vapor chamber that covers both the GPU core and the memory modules, and then the heat is brought out via heat pipes to the fin array.
Now it's time to discuss the RTX 4070 Super 12G Ventus 2x White OC. Featuring a dual fan dual slot heatsink, which is quite a rarity nowadays. Featuring two of the Torx Fan 4.0, a copper baseplate, core pipes, and a reinforcing backplate rounds out list of features.
Next is a three-fan version, the RTX 4070 Super 12G Gaming X Slim White. Which, by the way, you guessed it, is slim and white.
And yep, you got it. Here is a two-fan version of the RTX 4070 Ti Super, with the same slim and white design as the other two.
Breaking away from the white aesthetic, the RTX 4070 Ti Super 16GB Ventus 2X OC is a bit thicker and has a lot of the same attributes as the other RTX 4070 variants.
The RTX 4070 Ti Super 16G Ventus 3X OC is the same GPU die, just a cooler with three fans instead of two.
Lastly, the RTX 4070 Ti Super 16GB Gaming X Slim White is, well, you guessed it, slim and white.