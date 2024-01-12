Apple Arcade is a bigger player in the video game world than you might think

Apple Arcade is much more successful than you might imagine according to a new study, and it's gunning for Nintendo Switch and others.

The Apple Arcade subscription gaming service allows people to pay a single monthly fee and gain access to a ton of games that can be played on multiple devices. Many games are available on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV or some subset of those devices, and there are titles from some big names as well as many indy developers as well. And while Apple might not be known for having its finger on the pulse of the gaming world, a new report suggests that it might be doing much better than you might think.

That report comes via research outfit MIDiA, with a lengthy report into the newer entries into the gaming market suggesting that Apple Arcade isn't alone. Netflix is another company making waves in the world of gaming, and the report suggests that it's now time to start taking them both more seriously.

To back that up the research team shared details that suggest Apple Arcade is proving popular. According to its Q4 2023 consumer research survey, 10% of US consumers use Apple Arcade weekly. To put that into perspective, only 11% of people use Steam or Nintendo Switch Online according to the figures shared

Right now Apple Arcade has plenty of games that are well worth checking out, but things will get truly interesting when the Vision Pro arrives in a few short weeks. The mixed reality headset will launch with more than 100 Apple Arcade titles ready to go, a move that could see buyers of the $3,499 headset playing for hours without having to spend a penny.