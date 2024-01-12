Polestar isn't getting ready of Apple CarPlay or Android Auto any time soon

With some carmakers like General Motors starting to turn their back on in-car entertainment options like Apple's CarPlay and Google's Android Auto, some had worried whether that would be a growing trend. Companies like Tesla prefer to offer their own in-car entertainment systems and have all of their owners use that exclusively while offering apps like Google Maps and Apple Music themselves. However, Polestar says that it won't be one of those ditching iPhone and Android connectivity any time soon.

Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath was speaking with TechCrunch when he said that the company believes it's too important to offer customers a choice for it to ditch any of the phone-mirroring options available today. Polestar currently uses an in-car system that is powered by Google, and while Polestar believes that offers the best experience, he believes that it isn't in Polestar's best interest to try and dictate to drivers how they listen to music or use their favorite mapping systems.

The approach is a refreshing one in an industry where carmakers don't have a reputation for flexibility. CarPlay and Android Auto offer ways for drivers to connect their phones either using a cable or wirelessly and then access their apps via a large touchscreen. It's safer and easier for drivers to use those apps than try to use their phone while driving, and in many cases, the apps offered simply aren't available via the car's built-in software.

Examples would include podcast listening apps, specialist radio streaming apps, Audible and similar audiobook apps, and many more. Being able to use those while driving is a huge boon, and it's promising to see that Polestar is one company that understands that.