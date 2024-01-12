YouTube no longer has an iPhone iMessage app, but you probably never knew that it did

YouTube's iMessage app has been removed from the iPhone and iPad app, but it isn't clear whether that was a purposeful move or the result of a bug.

For a few years now Apple has offered developers a way to make apps that live within the Messages app on iPhones and iPads. The so-called iMessage apps allow people to interact with apps and content from within the Messages app and messages threads without having to open the app proper. YouTube was one company that offered an iMessage app but that seems to have changed, with the app no longer available.

YouTube hasn't confirmed the change but the latest version of its iPhone and iPad app has removed support for the iMessage app, 9to5Mac reports. There is no mention of the move in the App Store release notes, with YouTube simply saying that the new update is about bug fixes and performance improvements.

YouTube originally launched its iMessage app back in October of 2017 and it allowed people to watch YouTube content within the Messages app while using the native player. The app also made it easier for people to find and then share YouTube videos without having to leave the Messages app to search for them.

Right now it isn't immediately clear whether YouTube removed the iMessage app on purpose or if it was accidentally removed as part of a bug, so time will tell on that front. With no sign of any confirmation in the release notes, we might have to just wait and see if the iMessage app returns in a future update. If it does, we can safely assume that YouTube didn't remove it on purpose and that something went awry instead.