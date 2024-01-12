Apple confirmed you can add 32 Find My items to its app, and you've been able to for a while

Apple's Find My app on the iPhone and iPad now supports 32 different items, double that of the previous 16-item limit and it's been like that a year.

If you're a heavy user of the Find My app you're going to be pleased to know that you can add more items than you thought you could. While Apple previously limited people to just 16 items for tracking via Find My, that number has been doubled to 32. And what's more, it was doubled more than a year ago when iOS 16 shipped.

This news comes after Apple updated one of its support documents to confirm that there is now a 32-item limit in the Find My app, a limit that it seems unlikely most people are going to find themselves reaching any time soon. However, the way that Apple counts items might be a surprise to some people with some items actually counting as three.

Those items, Apple says, are AirPods and AirPods Pro. In an example posted in the same support document, Apple said that AirPods and AirPods Pro (1st generation) are both counted as two items, whereas AirPods Pro 2 (2nd generation) are counted as three items. The reason? Find My can track individual earbuds and in the case of Apple's updated AirPods Pro, the Wireless Charging Case is included in that, too.

Amazingly, MacRumors notes that this change was actually made way back when iOS 16 shipped in September 2022 but Apple has only just gotten around to updating its support document to reflect that fact. So, if you've been holding off buying that extra AirTag to track your wallet, your bag, or even your dog, now is perhaps the time to pick one up and stop worrying about ever losing them again.