Modder shrinks GeForce RTX 4070 Ti down to a two-slot, single fan, mini ITX-friendly size

Someone over on Reddit is looking to take a GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and mod it into a two-slot single-fan shroud for Mini-ITX builds and SFF PCs.

Even though it's about to be replaced by the upcoming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER (yeah, it's a mouthful), the current GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is still a beast of a GPU - able to deliver faster than GeForce RTX 3090 performance. A high-end GPU that often ships with over-the-top triple-fan triple-slot cooling designs - on account of its performance.

A typical GeForce RTX 4070 Ti (left) with Redditor TechTaxi's ambitious mod (right).

What if you could fit a GeForce RTX 4070 Ti (a capable 4K gaming card) inside a Small Form Factor (SFF) PC? It's not an out-of-this-world idea because of how power efficient the Ada Lovelace generation of GPUs has been - the lower the power draw, the lower the heat generated.

And so this mod over on Reddit is impressive. It takes the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and puts in a single-fan and dual-slot shroud, which makes the 173mm long and 14.5mm thick dimensions small enough to fit inside even the tiniest PC gaming builds.

Shrinking the size is just one part of the story. The real challenge comes with keeping the GPU cool - but as this mod is still a work in progress, that side of the experiment hasn't been fully tested. The modder, TechTaxi, assumes that the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti must be undervolted to maintain decent thermals.

Even if it fails, it will be a valiant attempt. Trying to get high-end modern GPUs down to a small size is worth doing. "I don't want to make any promises or guarantees," TechTaxi writes.

For more, check out their other notable GPU mod, a two-slot GeForce RTX 4080.