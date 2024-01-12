TT Show Episode 17 - CES 2024, new SUPER GPUs, AMD chips, and the OLED display revolution!

The TT Show is back for 2024, and the first episode covers all of the big GPU, CPU, and display news from CES 2024 in a jam-packed episode of tech news.

Published
5 minutes & 58 seconds read time

The TT Show is back for 2024, and with CES 2024 kicking off the New Year, it feels like Jak and Kosta barely had time to unwrap their holiday gifts before walking into a once-in-a-lifetime cosmic storm of tech news. So. Much. Tech.

From NVIDIA formally announcing its new GeForce RTX 40 Series SUPER refresh line-up to AMD announcing a batch of new CPUs and a GPU, there's also the matter of every company in the world deciding to announce a bunch of drool-worthy OLED gaming monitors at the same time!

Then there's MSI entering the PC gaming handheld market with the very first Intel-powered portable gaming rig, Sony teaming up with Nintendo, the stunning trailer for Half-Life 2's RTX Remix, and an AI-powered grill that can cook the perfect steak all the time, every time in 90 seconds.

The latest jam-packed CES 2024 edition of TweakTown's official podcast can be viewed above or listened to on your favorite podcast service around the globe.

Listen and subscribe to The TT Show on your favorite podcast network.

All the CES 2024 topics discussed in this week's episode of The TT Show

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

