TT Show Episode 17 - CES 2024, new SUPER GPUs, AMD chips, and the OLED display revolution!

The TT Show is back for 2024, and with CES 2024 kicking off the New Year, it feels like Jak and Kosta barely had time to unwrap their holiday gifts before walking into a once-in-a-lifetime cosmic storm of tech news. So. Much. Tech.

From NVIDIA formally announcing its new GeForce RTX 40 Series SUPER refresh line-up to AMD announcing a batch of new CPUs and a GPU, there's also the matter of every company in the world deciding to announce a bunch of drool-worthy OLED gaming monitors at the same time!

Then there's MSI entering the PC gaming handheld market with the very first Intel-powered portable gaming rig, Sony teaming up with Nintendo, the stunning trailer for Half-Life 2's RTX Remix, and an AI-powered grill that can cook the perfect steak all the time, every time in 90 seconds.

