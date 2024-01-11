GameShark's AI comeback overshadowed by Nintendo's new Switch 2

GameShark is coming back as platform-agnostic, AI-powered software that promises to deliver tips & tricks, but the press release had some surprising info.

Altec Lansing and GameShark's resurrected company are under fire for haphazardly mentioning the Nintendo Switch 2's release timing.

Remember GameShark? If you grew up in the PS1 era, odds are that you do. Back then there were all sorts of cheat devices and accessories you could buy, but none were as popular as GameShark. Now that classic brand is coming back with a line of AI-powered software and peripherals.

There's just one issue: This announcement was overshadowed by an entirely different product. According to a public press release from AI Shark, the new reincarnation of classic GameShark brand, the Nintendo Switch 2 will launch sometime in September 2024. This revelation seems quite random as the PR had nothing to do with Nintendo or its new rumored Switch handheld--the press release was about the partnership of audio expert Altec Lansing with AI Shark to make new AI headsets.

The reality is that AI Shark doesn't know when the Switch 2 will release. As per Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, an AI Shark company spokesperson said that the date was just a guess.

The press release just refers to rumors and reports that have been swirling for months now, which indicate that Nintendo will release its new Switch model sometime in the second half of 2024.

It remains to be seen if this kind of snippet was meant to be a publicity stunt and get more eyes on AI Shark's products. Looking closer into the peripherals, I have to say that they're pretty interesting and that there may be something there to explore.

After all, Sony has patented its own AI-powered predictive assistance tech that sounds very similar to what AI Shark is promising.