Sony's DualSense PS5 controller could be getting a huge battery life upgrade and soon

If you're someone who plays their PS5 and wishes that they didn't have to charge their DualSense controller quite so often, you might be in for a very good time indeed. That's after what appears to be an updated DualSense controller leaked on the Canadian Best Buy website, a product that is yet to be officially confirmed but could be outed as part of Sony's ongoing CES 2024 announcements.

The controller is listed as a PS5 v2 DualSense Wireless Controller and appears to have the same features and functions as the controller that is already on sale and ships with existing PS5 consoles. However, things really start to differ when you look at the battery life of the new controller with its 12 hours of juice being labeled as "exceptional."

And exceptional, it really is. To put the 12-hour figure into perspective the current DualSense only lasts for six hours at best and most people are likely to have to reach for the controller after just three hours, depending on the game that they are playing and how heavily the rumble feature is used.

Interestingly. the product listing mentions that the DualSense Charging Station is included and offers easy "click-in charging," but the price of $89.99 CAD matches that of the current white version of the controller, so it isn't clear whether that is correct or not. PushSquare notes that the box dimensions are slightly smaller than the existing controller which makes it seem less likely that any additional components will be in the box. The same goes for the pricing situation, too.

While few would suggest that charging a PS5 controller is a huge deal, there is no denying that Sony has been behind the curve on battery life. The Xbox controller can last for tens of hours on just a pair of AA batteries, while there are of course rechargeable options from Xbox and others, too. Even with a 12-hour battery life, it's fair to say that Sony will continue to lag behind the competition, but for those who already charge their controller after every other gaming session, this extra juice will no doubt be most welcome.

At the time of writing the Best Buy website still has the new controller listed, although it's showing as out of stock. We can probably expect that to change sooner rather than later, assuming there isn't an official announcement just around the corner and Best Buy hasn't jumped the gun by a few hours.