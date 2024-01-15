ASUS ZenScreen Fold OLED MQ17QH: foldable OLED portable monitor costs $2000

ASUS unveils its new ZenScreen Fold OLED MQ17QH: a 17-inch foldable OLED that's only 9.7mm thick, folding up into a profile similar to a 12.5-inch display.

ASUS revealed its new ZenScreen Fold OLED MQ17QH portable display, with a large 17.3-inch OLED display for on-the-go use alongside your laptop.

The new ASUS ZenScreen Fold OLED MQ17QH (source: ASUS)

The new ASUS ZenScreen Fold OLED MQ17QH, when it's put into landscape orientation, offers a beautifully tall 2560 x 1920 resolution, providing more vertical pixels than you'd get with a 4K display in landscape (with its 2160 pixels high). The ZenScreen Fold OLED is a premium experience that is now offering portable OLED goodness with cinema-grade DCI-P3 color gamut for bold, beautiful colors.

Suppose you're sitting somewhere you've got ambient light coming in, for example. In that case, if you're sitting on your lounge or at the table with natural light coming in, you won't need to worry about losing that OLED beauty, as you'll still enjoy inky blacks and excellent contrast.

ASUS ZenScreen Fold OLED MQ17QH features a versatile embedded stand and foldable OLED panel, providing you with a bunch of options on how you can use it. While it's in landscape mode, it'll be like a desktop display that is ready to expand the number of pixels at your fingertips when you're away from home. At the same time, there's auto-rotation through ASUS' own DisplayWidget Center app that lets you switch between portrait mode and landscape mode, with its embedded stand and stable base.

If you want even more features out of a stand, ASUS offers its new ZenScreen Fold OLED standard 1/4-inch tripod socket that'll work when paired with the ASUS ZenScreen Stand MTS02D. This versatile display stand makes it easy for you to set up your MQ17QH at the absolute perfect viewing height and orientation when you're sitting at your desk.

ASUS designed its new ZenScreen Fold OLED with a waterdrop-style hinge that makes it super portable, acting radically different from the U-shaped hinges that other foldable displays roll out with. There are hundreds of individual parts in the detailed mechanism that bring both sides closer together, eliminating the gap that makes foldable screens bigger than you'd like.

This design minimizes any creasing along the spine of the ASUS ZenScreen Fold OLED display; when the display is active and fully opened, you won't be able to tell that there's a hinge keeping everything in place. Very nice to see, ASUS.

This waterdrop-style hinge makes the ZenScreen Fold OLED the most portable 17-inch monitor on the market; when fully opened, it's only 9.7mm thick. While it's folded up, it has a similar profile to a 12.5-inch portable display weighing only 1.17kg, you should barely feel it alongside your laptop in a bag.

The foldable design protects the display when you're on the go as well, whereas with the ZenScreen Fold OLED fully closed, its own chassis protects it from damage. ASUS includes a fabric monitor sleeve in the box if you want to keep your foldable OLED display in pristine condition, always.

ASUS includes a bunch of connectivity on its ZenScreen Fold OLED display, with two full-function USB Type-C ports that support both wired displays and also draw power. If you've got a USB-C display, you just need the USB-C cable between your device and the ZenScreen Fold OLED. Better yet, the company includes an L-shaped USB Type-C cable in the box so that the other USB Type-C cable isn't in the way.

There's also a mini-HDMI port on the side of the ZenScreen Fold OLED, which supports a wide range of consoles and cameras. There's also a 3.5mm headphone jack if you want to use your own pair of headphones with the foldable OLED display.