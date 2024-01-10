Forza Motorsport devs are listening to players and acting on some of the biggest complaints

Turn 10 is smoothing over dodgy driver AI (thankfully) and addressing glitches with race regulations, as well as looking at car progression.

Forza Motorsport players have some bones to pick with the developer in terms of complaints with the game, but Turn 10 Studios is listening - and acting on this feedback.

2

Smoothing over the driving AI is one process that should go a long way to improving the game (Image Credit: Microsoft)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Indeed, Turn 10 says it's committed to publishing quarterly updates on feedback and prominent issues with the game - which came out in October 2023 - starting from right now.

In a blog post, the developer touches on three major issues and how they are currently being addressed.

Firstly, car progression has been a hot topic, with some gamers enjoying the current system, but others not being so keen. Changes are coming, we're told, but Turn 10 doesn't share any details on exactly what.

Clearly, this will be an area where the developer will need to tread carefully, and as such while this is marked as a top priority to be sorted in 2024, Turn 10 says it will take some time to fully evaluate all the different options, and to implement and test them.

The second point to iron out for the devs is the race regulations which aren't working as intended in certain scenarios.

Turn 10 mentions unfair penalties in terms of being rammed and pushed off the track, for example, and inconsistencies around high-speed collisions that lack any penalties, while low speed bumps have mild penalties.

To tackle these regulatory bugbears, Turn 10 describes a new scheme it's going to set up, enlisting help from veteran Forza Motorsport gamers and hooking up with them to gather telemetry data while they're playing.

This means that when there are races where the player falls foul of the regulations and errors crop up in this respect, they can be analyzed. As you can imagine, this won't be a quick process, and it'll be something that takes place over the next few months, the developer tells us. The eventual results should be a much-improved system of race regulations, or that's the hope.

Finally, we're told that driver AI will be fine-tuned to eliminate some odd behavior such as abruptly braking, or failing to floor the accelerator when coming out of a corner. The aggressiveness of the AI is also being reined in somewhat and the hope is that this will lead to more satisfactory race starts, with the chaotic dash into the first corner not being quite so drama-filled.

All of this sounds like Turn 10 is on the right track - ahem - and Forza Motorsport players will doubtless be encouraged to keep providing feedback to help make a better racing game going forward.