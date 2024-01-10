Lenovo unveils new GeForce RTX 4090 D, RTX 40 SUPER series Legion graphics cards at CES 2024

Lenovo has just unveiled their new custom GeForce RTX 40 SUPER series graphics cards as new members of their growing Legion family of graphics cards... as well as a new GeForce RTX 4090 D Legion graphics card that should be headed to China.

Lenovo's new RTX 40 SUPER series Legion graphics cards (source: Lenovo China)

NVIDIA recently announced its new GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, and GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER graphics cards during its Special Address event at CES 2024, with AIB partners going nuts announcing new custom RTX 40 SUPER graphics card designs. Lenovo isn't far behind, with its own take on the new RTX 40 SUPER Legion graphics cards.

The new GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER and GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER graphics cards will be options for Lenovo's flagship Legion 9000K gaming PC. Meanwhile, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER and GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER graphics cards will be available inside the Legion 7000K gaming PC. If you want to make sure you're getting the latest model, gamers will want to spot the "2024" in the product name to make sure you're getting the very latest from Lenovo.

Not only that, but Lenovo has also teased its new GeForce RTX 4090 D graphics card, which is exclusive to the Chinese market right now and will be found inside of the Legion 9000K gaming PC.