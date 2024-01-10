COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 40 SUPER GPUs - all-white Vulcan, liquid-cooled Neptune, and more!

It's always great to see diversity in the look, feel, and overall cooling design in a GPU line-up - and with NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Series making its debut at CES 2024, COLORFUL's line-up is impressive.

12 12

VIEW GALLERY - 12 IMAGES

Here's what you need to know about the new SUPER GPUs for a quick refresher-improved performance and capabilities without increasing prices. Or substantially dropping the price in the case of the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER. The GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER offers 20% more CUDA Cores for faster-than-RTX 3090 performance levels. The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER increases the VRAM capacity to 16GB while also upping the Core count.

These new GeForce RTX GPUs all use the new and improved 12v-2x6 connector. For more, check out the full announcement. Now, onto the COLORFUL lineup - starting with the all-white iGame Vulcan Series.

COLORFUL iGame Vulcan Series

12 12

Available in iGame Vulcan and Vulcan W models, the Vulcan Series features the iGame Smart LCD, which is a removable display that can be placed on the card or the included display dock to display real-time monitoring data, images, or even GIFs. With three Hurricane Scythe Blade fans for improved airflow and a one-key overclock button to boost performance without software, this is a premium GPU series that even comes with a set of accessories that include white gloves, a screwdriver, and wipes for the LCD.

12 12

COLORFUL iGame Neptune Series

12 12

This all-in-one liquid-cooled model will be available in RTX 4080 SUPER and RTX 4070 Ti SUPER form - with the former including a 360mm radiator and the latter a 240mm radiator. This allows the GPUs to shrink into compact 2-slot form while offering exception waterblock cooling.

12 12

COLORFUL iGame Advanced Series

12 12

The black-on-silver color scheme with an illuminated ring looks very cool, with the overall effect mimicking a powerful 'black hole' out in space. The physical design includes a full metal backplate, the new Hurricane Scythe Blade fans, and one-key overclocking.

12 12

COLORFUL iGame Ultra W Series

12 12

This is one of the company's most popular designs, and it's not hard to see why - it's vibrant, bright, RGB-lit, and looks like a PC component from a stylish anime. This holographic Retro Pop Art design is matched by a triple-fan cooling solution and composite heat pipes that increase the higher up the RTX 40 SUPER Series stack you go. The RTX 4080 SUPER has seven composite heat pipes, the RTX 4070 Ti SUPER has six, and the RTX 4070 SUPER packs four.

12 12

COLORFUL Battle-Ax Series

12 12

The Battle-Ax Series or NB-EX Series features a black and red design, triple-fan cooling, and a backplate with a hollow back panel. This is the most affordable GPU in the COLORFUL line-up - and is available in RTX 4070 Ti SUPER and RTX 4070 SUPER flavors.