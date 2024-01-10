Switchblade Flying Sports Car transforms from a luxury road vehicle into a plane

The Switchblade Flying Sports Car can be driven to an airport, where it then transforms into a plane ready for take-off. And it runs on regular gas.

Samson Sky has been working in the Switchblade Flying Sports Car for a while now. After its first successful flight on November 5, 2023 - the company is launching a crowdfunding investment campaign to 'get into the production phase' for its for-real flying car.

The Switchblade Flying Sports Car runs on unleaded auto fuel, and with the wings folded in, it's a three-wheeled sports car with a high-tech and luxury interior that's legal and safe to drive on the road. According to Samson Sky, you could drive the Switchblade from your garage to a local airport, where the wings swing out in under three minutes, and the tail extends - ready to take to the skies.

Samson Sky notes that it has over 2300 reservations from across the globe from those interested in picking up a Switchblade, with $10 million raised prior to this new campaign and orders of $472 million.

The Switchblade Flying Sports Car in car form, image credit: Samson Sky.

"Your investment in the Switchblade does three things: it offers the chance for financial rewards, includes you in part of something both cutting edge and eco-friendly and helps usher in the future of transportation," Sams Bousfield, CEO of Samson Sky and Designer of the Switchblade said.

Although it's not in full production, and we haven't seen a video of the transformation from car to plane, if you had a Switchblade, it's something that you could legally use because it complies with current regulations. That means it needs a proper runway for takeoff. There are no vertical take-off capabilities.

Still, it's very much the sort of flying car people have been dreaming about for decades. On the road, it can reach up to 125 mph (200 km/h); in the air, it can reach up to 200 mph (322 km/h) at 13,000 feet.

Drive to the airport, transform into a place, take off, fly, land, and drive again.