HYTE announces its first AIO liquid cooler and keyboard, definitely for lovers of ARGB lighting

The new HYTE Keeb TKL is the company's first keyboard and HYTE THICC Q60 is the company's first AIO cooler, and if you like RGB... well, step right up!

HYTE makes some pretty funk PC cases and components, and with CES 2024 underway, it's releasing two new firsts - a keyboard and an AIO liquid cooler. Now, you might think that you've seen it all when it comes to mechanical keyboards and coolers, especially when it comes to RGB lighting, but HYTE is here to prove you wrong.

3

HYTE Keeb TKL, image credit: HYTE.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The HYTE Keeb TKL is the company's first mechanical keyboard, and if you think per-key lighting is impressive, the entire Keeb TKL lights up. With double-shot PBT keycaps, gasket-mounted hardware, and an aluminum plate on the bottom, the polycarbonate case is a full RGB array.

It even sports modern features like hot-swappable switches, with the Keeb TKL packed with HYTE's in-house pre-lubed Fluffy Lavender switches designed for fast linear performance. Sporting an actuation distance of 1.5mm and force of 40 grams, they sound tailor-made for PC gaming.

On the top left, dual magnetic rollers are customizable via HYTE Nexus software. Underneath this, you've dedicated media keys with in-house Flappy Paddle tactile low-profile blue switches. The HYTE Keeb TKL is available now, starting from $179.99 USD.

3

HYTE THICC Q60, image credit: HYTE.

Next up is the HYTE THICC Q60, the company's first AIO (All-in-One) Liquid Cooler. HYTE says it sports the largest digital IPS display on an AIO and the "highest performance-to-noise ratios among the competition." A bold claim, but there's no denying it looks unique.

The 5" ultraslim IPS display features a 720 x 1280 resolution with a crisp 293 pixels per inch density and a 60Hz refresh rate - which are impressive stats for a display sitting inside your PC case. It can also hit 300 nits of peak brightness and has additional RGB lighting on the back.

HYTE loves to use a lot of 'hype' when describing its products, and the HYTE THICC Q60 is no different. Apparently, you've got "aerospace grade ceramic bearings," a "micro-skived copper cold plate," and the "heat exchanger utilizes a parallel dual-pass design." It definitely sounds premium enough to live up to its $299.99 USD price tag. For more info, check out the full product page.