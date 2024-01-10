XMG's new NEO 17 gaming laptop: Intel Core i9-14900HX + NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090

XMG introduces its new NEO 17 gaming laptop: inside, we have the Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090.

XMG has unveiled its new NEO 17 gaming laptop with some new and improved features that are found on the inside, while the old chassis is used. Check it out:

XMG's new NEO 17 gaming laptop (source: XMG)

Inside, XMG is using Intel's new Core i9-14900HX processor with 24 cores and 32 threads, with the new XMG NEO 17 gaming laptop the first in the NEO series to feature USB-C Power Delivery with up to 100W of power on the ready. There's an integrated GPU on the 14900K, with a fully-supported, hardware-based "iGPU only" mode that guarantees the dGPU can't be accidentally woken up while you're on the go.

NVIDIA's high-end GeForce RTX 4080 and GeForce RTX 4090 graphics are inside, with liquid cooling water pipes extended to cover the CPU directly, too.

XMG made some other modifications to the GeForce RTX 4060 and GeForce RTX 4070 models of the NEO 17 gaming laptop, with a transition to polymer-based phase-changing thermal interface material (TIM) used and reduced the size of the 280W power adapter compared to the XMG NEO 17 2023 gaming laptop.

The new XMG NEO 17 gaming laptop also features a new "Fan Boost" mode that can be enabled by pressing the "Performance Button" while holding the Fn key. The company notes that this is also available on the new NEO 16 (E24) gaming laptop.

XMG has also even run some benchmarks on its new NEO 17 gaming laptop and its new Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, which is a step up from the Core i9-13980HX processor. Whereas the Core i9-13980HX processor boosts up to 5.4GHz, the new Core i9-14900HX processor now boosts up to 5.8GHz, providing a decent leap in performance.

XMG NEO 17 gaming laptop benchmarks (source: XMG)

For its benchmarks, XMG says: "Intel advertises the 5.8 GHz to be only available under "TVB" (Thermal Velocity Boost), which adds up to 100 MHz on one of the P-Cores when the CPU temperatures is under 70°C. With air cooling, we see our CPU temperatures to float between over and under 70°C, causing one of the P-Cores to fluctuate between 5.7 and 5.8 GHz during the entirety of the run, as seen in this diagram".

XMG also provided a sweet table that shows the default values behind each of the performance profiles that are defined in the current BIOS and Control Center; check it out below:

XMG NEO 17 gaming laptop heat pipe layout (source: XMG)

Another nice touch with the XMG NEO 17 gaming laptop reveal is that the company shows the same heat pipe layout as the 2023 model, except for one change that the company highlights in blue. If you order a faster GeForce RTX 4080 or RTX 4090 model of the NEO 17, the water pipe for XMG OASIS now extends all the way across to the CPU. You can see that below:

XMG NEO 17 gaming laptop heat pipe layout (source: XMG)

The new E24 module provides an additional cooling element for the PCH (Platform Control Hub) in the bottom right of the XMG NEO 17 gaming laptop. On the E23 model, XMG explains that this chip was cooled with a thick thermal pad, which left the PCH exposed to air and could lead to stability issues like USB drop out, freezes, and more. Not anymore.

XMG NEO 17 gaming laptop additional cooling element for RTX 4080/4090 models (source: XMG)

As for pricing and availability, we should have more details on that soon.