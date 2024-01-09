XMG's new 15.3-inch laptop features Intel Core Ultra 'Meteor Lake' CPU, no discrete GPU

XMG had something special to show off at CES 2024 this year, with a prototype XMG gaming laptop featuring Intel's new Core Ultra "Meteor Lake" processor... without a discrete GPU inside. Check it out:

XMG's prototype 15.3-inch gaming laptop with an Intel Core Ultra "Meteor Lake" CPU (source: Wccftech)

Our friends at Wccftech took some photos of XMG's new prototype 15.3-inch gaming laptop, a new thin and light laptop that uses the built-in Arc-based GPU on the Meteor Lake CPU for gaming, and not a discrete GPU like other XMG gaming laptops.

We don't know the exact specs of the prototype XMG gaming laptop, but we do know that it features a 15.3-inch panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio and an edge-to-edge keyboard with a number pad on the side. For connectivity, we have two USB Type-A ports, a single USB4 port, HDMI 2.1 for 4K 120Hz output, and an ethernet port to boot.

XMG didn't detail which Intel Core Ultra "Meteor Lake" processor is inside, but we do know that it will have a 45W+ TDP. The dGPU-less design means that XMG will be using the Intel Arc Xe-LPG GPU on the Meteor Lake processor, which should be good for 1080p gaming and the usual productivity use. It won't be rocking out at 4K 120FPS, but 1080p 60FPS and 1080p 120FPS shouldn't be too hard for the Intel Arc Xe-LPG GPU Tile on the Meteor Lake processor.

Intel's new Core Ultra "Meteor Lake" processor has an NPU (Neural Processing Unit) for AI tasks, so you will be good when it comes to AI features inside of the new XMG gaming laptop. The company has dual-channel DDR5 memory support, while the cooling solution inside is a dual-fan and dual heat pipe design.

We have an 80Wh battery inside, with the prototype XMG gaming laptop weighing 1.5kg. That's not bad at all, and will make for a fantastic -- and hopefully cheaper -- gaming laptop, all without a discrete GPU. We will have more details as the year continues, with XMG promising it'll have the new 15.3-inch gaming laptop available in the first half of 2024.