ASUS unveils stunning ROG Falchion RX Low Profile keyboard alongside a range of new peripherals

ASUS Republic of Gamers, better known as ROG, is the company's premium gaming brand. At CES 2024, ASUS announced a new range of ROG gaming peripherals covering keyboards, mice, wireless earbuds, a professional-grade USB microphone, and a mobile controller.

ROG Falchion RX Low Profile keyboard, image credit: ASUS.

Plus, the ROG Archer ErgoAir Gaming Backpack which includes an "innovative airflow tunnel back-rest design." It's a cool-looking laptop bag and backpack, but what immediately grabbed my attention was the new ROG Falchion RX Low Profile keyboard. A compact 65% keyboard that features all-new pre-lubed ROG RX Low-Profile optical switches that the company claims offer near-zero debounce delay and less wobble than any other low-profile switch on the market.

It looks awesome, too, with a minimal, futuristic design. The new ROG Keris II Ace ultralight gaming mouse sits next to the keyboard, with wired and wireless support and an overall weight of just 54 grams.

ROG Keris II Ace ultralight gaming mouse, image credit: ASUS.

The shell is made from 'bio-based nylon,' a renewable resource to keep the weight down. Although small, it's packed with a beast of a sensor, the 42,000-dpi ROG AimPoint Pro optical sensor that can track on glass. It can also be paired with the new ROG Polling Rate Booster to increase the 1000 Hz polling rate to 4000 Hz in wireless or 8000 Hz in wired mode.

ROG Cetra True Wireless SpeedNova gaming headphones/earbuds, image credit: ASUS.

The new ROG Cetra True Wireless SpeedNova gaming headphones/earbuds were also unveiled, combining Bluetooth and low-latency ROG SpeedNova 2.4 GHz wireless technology. Add in high-resolution, 24-bit / 96 kHz audio, Adaptive ANC, up to 46 hours of charge, and even ASUS Aura RGB lighting - these could be gamers' ultimate buds.

ROG Carnyx microphone, image credit: ASUS.

Elsewhere in the audio space, there's the new ROG Carnyx microphone ASUS is calling a "professional-grade USB cardioid microphone," thanks to its 92 kHz, 24-bit sampling rate, and fine-tuned condenser capsule. It has a built-in high-pass filter to enhance voice clarity and remove low-frequency noise, a pop filter, and a stylish ROG design that includes touch controls and lighting.

ROG Tessen Mobile Controller, image credit: ASUS.

Finally, the new ROG Tessen Mobile Controller will pair nicely with the ASUS ROG 8 phone announced at CES 2024.

And in case you were wondering, here's what the ROG Archer ErgoAir Gaming Backpack looks like.

ROG Archer ErgoAir Gaming Backpack, image credit: ASUS.