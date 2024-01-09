PlayStation MAUs skyrocket to 123 million, up an incredible 16 million quarter-over-quarter

Sony has set a new record for monthly active users (MAUs) that beats any other period in PlayStation history.

A bit ago, Sony Interactive Entertainment management said that 2023 would deliver record-breaking success. Whether it be in revenues and/or PlayStation 5 console sales, SIE expects big things from its Q3 FY23 period. While Sony has yet to publish official Q3 earnings, the company is still setting new gaming milestones.

During Sony's CES 2024 showcase, Sony Group Corp. President Kenichiro Yoshida announced that the PlayStation Network surpassed 123 million monthly active users throughout December 2023. Comparing this with previous quarterly periods, we see that this is an astronomically high number. Not only is this a new high water mark for PlayStation MAUs, but the data suggests that Holiday 2023 could be the most prolific period in PlayStation's 30 years on the market.

According to SIE's official figures, the PlayStation Network had 107 million monthly active users in Q2'23, which was Sony's last quarter. The Q3'23 Holiday 2023 period lept to 123 million MAUs, representing an incredible +16 million users.

While Sony has not given an adequate explanation for the inflated numbers, one thing that we have to stress is that PlayStation MAUs don't just correspond with gaming sessions on PlayStation consoles and PC. Consumers who simply log on and use PlayStation Network services are also counted. This number should include anyone who uses the PlayStation App on mobiles.

Here's how Sony defines PlayStation monthly active users: