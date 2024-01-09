Wave goodbye to the RTX 4070 Ti and 4080, as NVIDIA is officially scrapping these GPUs

NVIDIA's RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 4080 GPUs are supposedly now end-of-life, so once the graphics cards remaining on shelves are gone, that's your lot.

NVIDIA is ceasing production of its GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 4080 graphics cards according to a leaker.

We were informed of the situation by the editor of German tech site Hardwareluxx, Andreas Schilling on X (formerly Twitter).

Schilling listed the official pricing of NVIDIA's new RTX Super refreshes in a tweet, noting that the RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 4080 were EOL or end-of-life.

When another X-based hardware leaker, @harukaze5719, chimed in to check if the end-of-life status of those existing Lovelace graphics cards was confirmed, Schilling replied to say yes, and that the confirmation came directly from NVIDIA.

Of course, that's not quite the same as an actual announcement from NVIDIA, but it's not the sort of thing that Team Green is likely to make known formally. Rather, these graphics cards will be left to trickle away, until none are left when existing chips are used up, and retailers have sold through all their boards.

It's been widely rumored that NVIDIA would scrap these two models, and it makes sense to do so. Otherwise with the new Super versions (RTX 4070 Ti Super, and RTX 4080 Super), the upper-mid-range segment of the Lovelace range would be far too crowded.

It'll take a while for existing stock of the RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 4080 to be cleared, mind you, and that's where another rumor comes into play.

We just heard from Moore's Law is Dead on YouTube that NVIDIA won't be producing much volume of the new RTX 4070 Ti Super and RTX 4080 Super, likely because of the issue of needing to clear out the vanilla versions of these graphics cards. Otherwise, the new products would interfere with shedding the current stock, although again, this is only a rumor.

The broader theory is that the RTX 4070 Super is the only graphics card that will be produced in decent quantities, as the RTX 4070 vanilla version isn't being scrapped - this model will still be sold. NVIDIA has reduced the price of the RTX 4070 to $549, a necessary move seeing as the RTX 4070 Super came in at $599, the previous MSRP of the vanilla card.

Mind you, the RTX 4070 was already selling at around $550 anyway, and in fact at the time of writing, you can pick one up for $535 on Newegg - we can likely expect deeper discounts to crop up in the near future, with any luck.

It's definitely worth keeping an eye on RTX 4070 pricing in the weeks after the RTX 4070 Super launches (from January 17), as the Super is a good step forward from the vanilla version performance-wise - so retailers may need to make the latter a touch more attractive to keep sales flowing on this lower-tier model.