Razer unveils the world's first HD haptics gaming chair cushion

Technology designed in enhance your gaming experience through haptic sensations has made its way from the headphones all the way down the cushion you are sitting on.

Razer has announced at CES 2024 the world's first HD haptics gaming cushion, dubbed Project Esther, which is powered by Razer Sensa HD Haptics, providing gamers with "lifelike tactile sensations that envelop your whole body." This latest release by Razer is another step forward in giving gamers as much immersion as possible, and as pointed out by Engadget, would be particularly effective at increasing immersion levels when paired with virtual reality headset.

Project Esther includes 16 haptic actuators, comes with multiple device integration, multi-actuator experiences, manual control over the haptic directionality, and physical compatibility with most office chairs, per Razer. Notably, Razer's journey down the haptics road began to gain some traction in 2018 when the company unveiled HyperSense haptics within its Nari Ultimate headphones.

The following year Razer took its Hypersense high-resolution vibration system and placed it within its keyboards, mice and chair. Then in 2022 the company purchased Interhaptics, a company specializing in haptics development. After spending some time working together, Interhaptics technology has been integrated into Project Esther.

