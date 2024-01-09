Sony teases Nintendo's upcoming live-action 'The Legend of Zelda' movie at CES 2024

Strangely enough, the latest update on Nintendo's live-action 'The Legend of Zelda' movie adaptation has come from Sony's CEO at CES 2024.

The first day of CES 2024 has kicked off with some fantastic new and interesting technology in various forms, but that is not all.

Sony Pictures CEO Kenichiro Yoshida has hit the stage to deliver some surprising news to fans about an upcoming video game adaptation that's set to hit the big screen. Strangely enough, this update was on Nintendo's "The Legend of Zelda" film.

President of Sony Pictures Television Studio, Katherine Pope, had also announced earlier in the conference that Sony also has a God of War series in the works with Amazon. In addition to this, streaming giant Netflix will be picking up the adaptation for another popular Sony title, Horizon Zero Dawn.

"We're also excited about another IP expansion," Yoshida said. "The adaptation of Nintendo's game franchise, The Legend of Zelda." according to Sonys CEO The Legend of Zelda film would deliver "an amazing tale of adventure and discovery."

Both projects are still early in their writing phase. When the Legend of Zelda film was announced back in November of 2023, many fans were so excited to see how this character could come to life in a film. Most importantly, many individuals skipped over the part that said it would be co-financed by Sony Pictures Entertainment.

When Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida spoke at Sony's press conference at CES about the coming movie the crowd roared with applause as it's odd to see the head of Sony give an update on a predominately Nintendo project, especially considering the competition between the two companies. The film is set to be directed by Wes Ball, but no release date has been revealed as of writing.