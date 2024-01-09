Phillips showcases new smart lock that makes the palm of your hand a key

Have you ever wondered if you could use the palm of your hand as a key? Well, now you can, thanks to Phillips' Wi-Fi Palm Recognition Smart Deadbolt that was unveiled at CES 2024.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The new smart lock comes with a price tag of $359.99 and features such as the ability to save 50 palm vein pattern variations across all ages to the device. The device connects with the Phillips mobile app, which enables the smart lock to double as a doorbell. There is a bell button located at the base of the smart lock that, when pressed, sends a notification to a user's Phillips mobile app, informing them someone is at the door.

As for the inside of the Wi-Fi Palm Recognition Smart Deadbolt, users will find the device has multiple sensors designed to detect when an individual is reaching for the handle. Once detection has been made, it will automatically unlock the door and then lock it again once the individual has left. Notably, the Wi-Fi Palm Recognition Smart Deadbolt is also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, which enables voice commands to control the smart lock.

4

4

Phillips announced the Wi-Fi Palm Recognition Smart Deadbolt will be available in satin nickel and matte black in the first half of 2024.