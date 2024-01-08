ASUS intros ROG Maximus Z790 Hero BTF motherboard with hidden power connectors

ASUS introduces its new ROG Maximus Z790 Hero BTF motherboard, propriety ASUS' PCIe High-Power connector supports BTF GPUs with up to 600W of power.

ASUS has just announced its new ROG Maximus Z790 Hero BTF motherboard, with a gorgeous design, hidden power connectors, and more.

The new ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Hero BTF motherboard (source: ASUS)

The new ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Hero BTF motherboard features some cutting-edge features, with a PCIe 5.0 x16 slot ready for the graphics cards of not just today but tomorrow. ASUS is ready for a monster graphics card with its PCIe High-Power Connector graphics card capable of drawing 600W through the ROG Maximus Z790 Hero BTF motherboard. Alrighty

ASUS uses a high-quality power solution on the ROG Maximus Z790 Hero BTF motherboard, with 20+1+2 power stages (each rated to handle up to 90A) with dual ProCool II power connectors, high-quality alloy chokes, and durable capacitors that will go hand-in-hand with the Intel 14th Gen Core "Raptor Lake Refresh" CPUs, right up to the flagship Core i9-14900K processor.

The new ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Hero BTF motherboard (source: ASUS)

There's an onboard PCIe 5.0 M.2 slot, as well as 4 more PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots for plenty of super-fast storage. If you get the ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Hero BTF motherboard, be sure to team it with Sabrent's upcoming Rocket 5 Gen 5 SSD which pushes over 14GB/sec (14,000MB/sec) reads.

Connectivity-wise, the new ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Hero BTF motherboard features enthusiast-grade 2.5GbE networking side-by-side with Wi-Fi 7, ensuring you've got high-speed networking whether it's wired or wireless. ASUS also has dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, 6 x USB-C 10Gbps ports (5 x Type-A and 1 x Type-C) as well as 4 x USB 5Gbps ports (4 x Type-A) on the back of the board alone.

The new ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Hero BTF motherboard (source: ASUS)

ASUS has plenty of power flowing into and out of the ROG Maximus Z790 Hero BTF motherboard, with 1 x PCIe High-Power Connector slot (600W), as well as the regular 1 x 24-pin ATX power connector, 2 x 8-pin +12V power connectors, and a 1 x 12V-2X6 auxiliary power connector on the motherboard.