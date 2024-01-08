You can win this one-of-a-kind custom RTX 4080 SUPER-themed Falcon Northwest Talon PC

Falcon Northwest is giving away a Talon Gaming PC in a GeForce RTX 40 SUPER series themed case, inside is a GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER graphics card.

Falcon Northwest has just announced it's giving away one of its Talon mid-tower gaming PCs with a custom NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 SUPER series UV-printed theme, and it looks gorgeous. Check it out:

Falcon Northwest Talon one-of-a-kind RTX 40 SUPER-themed PC (source: Falcon Northwest)

Inside, you'll find some great hardware including an Intel Core i7-14700K processor clocked at up to 5.6GHz, custom Falcon Northwest CPU liquid cooling, installed into an ASUS ROG Strix Z790-F Gaming Wi-Fi motherboard.

Falcon Northwest Talon one-of-a-kind RTX 40 SUPER-themed PC (source: Falcon Northwest)

There's also a brand new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER graphics card, Kingston Fury 32GB of DDR5-6000 memory, a 2TB Kingston Fury Renegade NVMe SSD, a 1000W Seasonic Vertex power supply, and custom cabling from the folks at CableMod.

Falcon Northwest is celebrating the launch of NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 40 SUPER series graphics cards with this giveaway, with the Falcon Northwest Talon one-of-a-kind custom PC costing $4999.

Falcon Northwest Talon one-of-a-kind RTX 40 SUPER-themed PC (source: Falcon Northwest)

System Highlights:

The Falcon Northwest Talon mid-tower case with custom GeForce SUPER UV-print theme

NVIDIA RTX 4080 SUPER Founders Edition

Intel Core i7-14700K 20-Core CPU

Custom Falcon Northwest CPU liquid cooling

ASUS ROG STRIX Z790-F Motherboard

32GB Kingston Fury DDR5-6000 MHz Memory

2 TB Kingston Fury Renegade NVMe storage

1000 Watt Seasonic power supply

Custom CableMod cabling

Falcon Northwest's one-of-a-kind custom RTX 4080 SUPER-themed Talon Gaming PC is only available for residents in the United States, where you've got another month to enter the competition and hopefully win it. It'd look gorgeous on any gamers' desk, with nothing else on the market looking quite like this.