MSI GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Series has a new EXPERT card that looks like a Founders Edition model

MSI has announced its full NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Series lineup for the new GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER, RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, and RTX 4080 SUPER announced at CES 2024. In addition to the new SUPRIM, GAMING X TRIO, GAMING X SLIM, and VENTUS cards, the company is introducing a brand-new design called EXPERT.

MSI's GeForce RTX line adds EXPERT to the SUPRIM, GAMING X TRIO, GAMING X SLIM, and VENTUS line up.
MSI's GeForce RTX line adds EXPERT to the SUPRIM, GAMING X TRIO, GAMING X SLIM, and VENTUS line up.

MSI's new GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Series EXPERT card(s) feature a "push-pull airflow design for enhanced cooling" reminiscent of NVIDIA's Founders Edition design - with one fan on each side of the GPU. Throw in Aluminum Die-Casting to give it a metallic look, Vapor Chamber cooling, and a new 'patented fan design.' It looks stylish and very cool.

There is no word yet on which of the three RTX 40 SUPER Series cards will be getting EXPERT models or if all of them will, so stay tuned for more details. If we had to guess, we'd expect EXPERT models for the RTX 4080 SUPER and RTX 4070 Ti SUPER.

With product pages now live for the GAMING X TRIO, GAMING X SLIM, and VENTUS MSI cards, the SUPRIM and EXPERT cards will probably arrive later. Here's a visual look at the various models with specs.

GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER

  • CUDA Cores: 7168
  • Memory: 12GB GDDR6X
  • Memory Speed: 21 Gbps
  • Memory Bus: 192-bit
  • Boost Clock Speed: 2475 MHz (up to 2655 MHz in OC models with MSI Center)

Models Coming: GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER 12G VENTUS 3X, GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER 12G VENTUS 2X, and GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER 12G GAMING X SLIM in black and white with OC and non-OC variants.

Head here to see the full range.

GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER

  • CUDA Cores: 8448
  • Memory: 16GB GDDR6X
  • Memory Speed: 21 Gbps
  • Memory Bus: 256-bit
  • Boost Clock Speed: 2610 MHz (up to 2685 MHz in OC models with MSI Center)

Models Coming: GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G VENTUS 2X, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G VENTUS 3X, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G GAMING X TRIO, and GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G GAMING X SLIM in black and white with OC and non-OC variants.

Head here to see the full range.

GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER

  • CUDA Cores: 10240
  • Memory: 16GB GDDR6X
  • Memory Speed: 23 Gbps
  • Memory Bus: 256-bit
  • Boost Clock Speed: 2550 MHz (up to 2655 MHz in OC models with MSI Center)

Models Coming: GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER 16G VENTUS 3X, GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER 16G GAMING X TRIO, GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER 16G GAMING X SLIM, and GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER 16G SUPRIM X in black and white with OC and non-OC variants.

Head here to see the full range.

NEWS SOURCE:msi.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

