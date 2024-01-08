MSI GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Series has a new EXPERT card that looks like a Founders Edition model

MSI has Gaming X Slim, Ventus, and Suprim GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Series GPUs cards coming - plus a brand-new EXPERT variant with Founders Edition vibes.

MSI has announced its full NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Series lineup for the new GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER, RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, and RTX 4080 SUPER announced at CES 2024. In addition to the new SUPRIM, GAMING X TRIO, GAMING X SLIM, and VENTUS cards, the company is introducing a brand-new design called EXPERT.

MSI's GeForce RTX line adds EXPERT to the SUPRIM, GAMING X TRIO, GAMING X SLIM, and VENTUS line up.

MSI's new GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Series EXPERT card(s) feature a "push-pull airflow design for enhanced cooling" reminiscent of NVIDIA's Founders Edition design - with one fan on each side of the GPU. Throw in Aluminum Die-Casting to give it a metallic look, Vapor Chamber cooling, and a new 'patented fan design.' It looks stylish and very cool.

There is no word yet on which of the three RTX 40 SUPER Series cards will be getting EXPERT models or if all of them will, so stay tuned for more details. If we had to guess, we'd expect EXPERT models for the RTX 4080 SUPER and RTX 4070 Ti SUPER.

With product pages now live for the GAMING X TRIO, GAMING X SLIM, and VENTUS MSI cards, the SUPRIM and EXPERT cards will probably arrive later. Here's a visual look at the various models with specs.

GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER

CUDA Cores: 7168

Memory: 12GB GDDR6X

Memory Speed: 21 Gbps

Memory Bus: 192-bit

Boost Clock Speed: 2475 MHz (up to 2655 MHz in OC models with MSI Center)

Models Coming: GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER 12G VENTUS 3X, GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER 12G VENTUS 2X, and GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER 12G GAMING X SLIM in black and white with OC and non-OC variants.

GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER

CUDA Cores: 8448

Memory: 16GB GDDR6X

Memory Speed: 21 Gbps

Memory Bus: 256-bit

Boost Clock Speed: 2610 MHz (up to 2685 MHz in OC models with MSI Center)

Models Coming: GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G VENTUS 2X, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G VENTUS 3X, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G GAMING X TRIO, and GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G GAMING X SLIM in black and white with OC and non-OC variants.

GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER

CUDA Cores: 10240

Memory: 16GB GDDR6X

Memory Speed: 23 Gbps

Memory Bus: 256-bit

Boost Clock Speed: 2550 MHz (up to 2655 MHz in OC models with MSI Center)

Models Coming: GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER 16G VENTUS 3X, GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER 16G GAMING X TRIO, GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER 16G GAMING X SLIM, and GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER 16G SUPRIM X in black and white with OC and non-OC variants.

