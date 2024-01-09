Panasonic's new 2024 OLED TVs are the world's first with Amazon Fire TV built-in

Panasonic's new OLED TVs with the Z95A (in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes) and the Z93A (in 77-inch) have Amazon Fire TV built-in ready to go.

Panasonic has just announced a couple of new OLED TVs that have Amazon Fire TV built-in, the world's first OLED TVs with Fire TV built into the TV itself. Check it out:

The new OLED TVs come in the form of the Panasonic Z95A which is available in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes, while the Panasonic Z93A arrives in a bigger 77-inch 4K OLED TV. Panasonic's new Z95A and Z93A OLED TVs have a brand-new chipset with brighter panel goodness, with Dolby Vision IQTM Precision making sure you get superior picture enhancements and brightness.

Panasonic's new OLED TVs also have 360 Soundscape Pro, which is "meticulously tuned" by Technics, ensuring immersive 3D surround sound on the audio side of things. Panasonic's new flagship OLED TVs also have 4K 144Hz support for high-end PC gaming, thanks to the new HCX Pro AI Processor MK II inside of the new Z95A and Z93A OLED TVs.

Panasonic's new Z95A and Z93A OLED TVs feature HDMI 2.1 High Frame Rate and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) with support for up to 4K 144Hz, including Dolby Vision Gaming. That's a big upgrade for Panasonic, ensuring gaming -- consoles, or PC -- have some of the best visuals and smoothness on offer.

Mr Akira Toyoshima, President, CEO of Panasonic Entertainment & Communication Co., Ltd explained in the press release: "With such vast options, the real challenge becomes pinpointing exactly what you want to watch. Therefore, our new mission goes beyond just providing great picture and sound. It's about simplifying the process of content discovery, ensuring it's not just easy but delightful".

He added: "At Panasonic, our commitment has always been to produce the most accurate picture quality. This doesn't only come from technical precision but also through collaborations with Hollywood's best colorists. And for the most tailored viewing experience, we've incorporated AI to recognize the type of content you're viewing and adjust both picture and sound settings to perfection".