Apple tells potential Vision Pro customers they can try it one on at stores starting February 2

Apple has started to email potential Vision Pro buyers to say they can go and try the headset on starting from February 2 at their local Apple Store.

If you're still on the fence about treating yourself to a new Vision Pro mixed reality headset, Apple is giving you a chance to try one on for size for absolutely nothing. That's after the company began to email potential Vision Pro buyers across the United States to tell them that they can pop down to their local Apple Store and take the headset for a spin.

Apple confirmed today that the Vision Pro headset will go on sale on February 2, and now we also know that the same date will see demonstration units made available in Apple Stores so that people can try the mixed reality offering out before they decide on whether or not to splash the cash. And quite a lot of cash it will be, with the Vision Pro selling for $3499 in this very first iteration. Thankfully, Apple is already rumored to be hard at work trying to find a way to make a future version of its headset cost less.

In an email sent to customers, Apple says that its Vision Pro headset will be available for try-ons starting from 08:00 on Friday, February 2. Demotimes will be available through the weekend on a first-come, first-serviced basis although we have to assume that slots will also be available beyond the weekend.

Interestingly, there is no scheduling system for the demonstrations unlike when the Apple Watch launched back in 2014, so the only way to get in on the action really is to turn up at your Apple Store and hope there's a space for you.