Here's everything that comes in the box with your Vision Pro headset

Apple's Vision Pro will go on sale on February 2 and will cost $3,499 - here's everything that you will get in the box for that money.

Apple's Vision Pro finally has an official release date, with the company confirming that it will go on sale on February 2nd. The news was announced in the middle of CES 2024 with Apple seemingly keen to try and take some of the attention away from what is going on in Las Vegas. And the new release date wasn't all that Apple announced in its press release, either.

Alongside tidbits like the fact that buyers will be able to pick up Zeiss prescription lenses from $99, the press release also confirmed what people will get in the box when they buy a new Vision Pro headset. And as you might expect for something that costs so much money, you do get more than just the headset and a charger, thankfully.

As Apple has now confirmed, the Vision Pro will come with a pair of bands in the form of a Solo Knit Band and a Dial Loop Band. Apple says that this is to give users different options so that they can choose the one that best fits their head and their needs. Other options will likely also be available to buy both from Apple and third parties, too. Think Apple Watch bands and you probably won't be far off the mark.

Other things found in the Vision Pro box include a Light Seal, two Light Seal Cushions, and an Apple Vision Pro Cover that's designed to keep the front of the device safe when it isn't being used. Finally, a cleaning cloth, battery, USB-C charger cable, and a USB-C power adapter round out the accessories.

On a side note, that battery will now last longer than initially claimed - Apple said that the battery would last for two hours per charge, but that's now been increased to 2.5 hours which is good news indeed.