Your Vision Pro's Zeiss prescription lenses will be much cheaper than you probably feared

Apple today confirmed that the Vision Pro mixed reality headset will go on sale on February 2nd in the United States, news that had started to leak ahead of time thanks to reports by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. But while the confirmation was always going to be welcome, the release date isn't the most interesting aspect of the news. Instead, that was reserved for something that was left as a footnote within Apple's press release.

Back when Apple announced its Vision Pro headset in June of 2023 it confirmed that there would be no way for people to wear their glasses and the headset at the same time. That's obviously a problem for people who need to wear glasses to be able to see, but Apple had the answer - Zeiss prescription lenses would be sold via the optical company's website. However, there were no details as to how much those lenses would cost which was obviously less than ideal. With the headset itself costing $3,499, some had worried that prices could get out of hand. Thankfully, that isn't the case.

At the bottom of Apple's press release, the company confirmed that Zeiss will sell prescription lenses for those who just need a reading prescription for $99, while those who need another prescription will pay $149. While those costs are less than ideal when you're already spending $3,499 on a headset, the figures are undoubtedly lower than the $600 that some people had suggested would be required.

One other interesting tidbit - you won't have to head into an Apple Store to buy Vision Pro. That was something Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had been saying for some time - that the headset would only be available to buy in stores. However, Apple has now confirmed that all US Apple Store locations and the online Apple Store will sell the Vision Pro headset come the February 2 launch date.