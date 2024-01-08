Cillian Murphy wins Best Actor Golden Globe for his performance in Oppenheimer

Cillian Murphy has secured Best Actor at the Golden Globes for his performance in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, a historical drama about nukes.

Oppenheimer has taken yet another win home with Cillian Murphy winning the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama.

The actor starred as Robert J Oppenheimer, the rightly named "Father of the atomic bomb." in the Christopher Nolan-directed historic drama biopic Oppenheimer. Oppenheimer blew through the box office and was an outstanding picture during a year full of outstanding pictures, securing itself as the third-highest-grossing film of the year.

During his acceptance speech, Murphy had this to say, "I knew the first time I walked on a Christopher Nolan set that it was different," he added, "I could tell by the level of rigor, the level of focus, the level of dedication, the complete lack of any seating options for actors, that I was in the hands of the visionary director and master."

He continued to thank the director for his faith in him over the last 20 years and acknowledged his fellow cast members Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, and Gary Oldman, calling them "incredible" and thanking them for "carrying me and holding me through this movie."

This award is Murphy's first win at the Globes and second nomination in his career after having previously been nominated for his role in the comedic thriller film Breakfast on Pluto in 2006. Oppenheimer earned 7 other nominations for Best Motion Picture, Drama, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Original Score, and new category Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. Robert Downey Jr and Emily Blunt were also both nominated for their characters in the film under Best Supporting Actor and Actress, respectively.

Murphy snagged the win over fellow nominees Bradley Cooper for Maestro, Andrew Scott for All of Us Strangers, Colman Domingo for Rustin, Leonardo DiCaprio for Killers of the Flower Moon, and Barry Keoghan for Saltburn. Murphy's win brings the sweeping total of Oppenheimer's Globe awards to 5.