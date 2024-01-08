Cillian Murphy wins Best Actor Golden Globe for his performance in Oppenheimer

Cillian Murphy has secured Best Actor at the Golden Globes for his performance in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, a historical drama about nukes.

Published
Updated
2 minutes & 7 seconds read time

Oppenheimer has taken yet another win home with Cillian Murphy winning the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama.

Cillian Murphy wins Best Actor Golden Globe for his performance in Oppenheimer 6515
Open Gallery 2

The actor starred as Robert J Oppenheimer, the rightly named "Father of the atomic bomb." in the Christopher Nolan-directed historic drama biopic Oppenheimer. Oppenheimer blew through the box office and was an outstanding picture during a year full of outstanding pictures, securing itself as the third-highest-grossing film of the year.

During his acceptance speech, Murphy had this to say, "I knew the first time I walked on a Christopher Nolan set that it was different," he added, "I could tell by the level of rigor, the level of focus, the level of dedication, the complete lack of any seating options for actors, that I was in the hands of the visionary director and master."

He continued to thank the director for his faith in him over the last 20 years and acknowledged his fellow cast members Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, and Gary Oldman, calling them "incredible" and thanking them for "carrying me and holding me through this movie."

This award is Murphy's first win at the Globes and second nomination in his career after having previously been nominated for his role in the comedic thriller film Breakfast on Pluto in 2006. Oppenheimer earned 7 other nominations for Best Motion Picture, Drama, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Original Score, and new category Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. Robert Downey Jr and Emily Blunt were also both nominated for their characters in the film under Best Supporting Actor and Actress, respectively.

Murphy snagged the win over fellow nominees Bradley Cooper for Maestro, Andrew Scott for All of Us Strangers, Colman Domingo for Rustin, Leonardo DiCaprio for Killers of the Flower Moon, and Barry Keoghan for Saltburn. Murphy's win brings the sweeping total of Oppenheimer's Globe awards to 5.

Buy at Amazon

Starfield: Standard Edition - Xbox Series X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$68.79
$68.79$69.89$49.99
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/8/2024 at 10:44 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:variety.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags