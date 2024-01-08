Hayao Miyazaki makes history by taking home Best Animated Film at the Golden Globes

Hayao Miyazaki's 'The Boy and the Heron' has become the first anime film to win Best Animated Film at the Golden Globes, paving the way for the Oscars.

Published
1 minute & 9 seconds read time

Nearly two decades since the Golden Globes introduced its Best Animated Film category, The Boy and the Heron has made history as the first anime film to secure the award.

The renowned writer/director Hayao Miyazaki has made Golden Globes history with the latest film out of Studio Ghibli, The Boy and the Heron, which has won the globe for Best Animated Film. Since the Golden Globes started acknowledging achievements in animation back in 2006, no anime film has yet to garner as much attention as bigger studios such as Disney and Dreamworks.

However, this award season has changed that. The film follows a young boy's quest through a mysterious world accompanied by a talking Heron. The win, when announced by presenters Florence Pugh and Natalie Portman, stunned viewers not only in attendance but worldwide, especially given this year's competition with the likes of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Elemental, and Suzume among the nominees.

Hayao Miyazaki makes history by taking home Best Animated Film at the Golden Globes 2251
Open Gallery 2

This win for the anime film not only gave the massively acclaimed director his first Golden Globe award but also marked the very first victory for an anime film in the category, which makes this an incredible milestone for anime films. Unfortunately, Miyazaki and the crew from Studio Ghibli were not in attendance to claim their monumental victory.

With the Oscars ceremony looming and the historic Golden Globe safely secured, it raises the question of if The Boy and the Heron will go back to back for the awards. While the two award shows do not go hand in hand, the win raises the chances for the Anime film. Oscar nominations have yet to be announced. Judging by the success of the film, it's likely it will place somewhere among them.

Buy at Amazon

Starfield: Standard Edition - Xbox Series X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$68.79
$68.79$69.89$49.99
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/8/2024 at 8:33 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:screenrant.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags