Samsung's new Q990D soundbar has HDMI 2.1 connectivity, allows for 4K 120Hz passthrough

Samsung announced a plethora of new products at CES 2024, including its new flagship HW-Q990D soundbar.

Samsung's new HW-S800D soundbar (source: Samsung)
Samsung's new HW-S800D soundbar (source: Samsung)

The new Samsung HW-Q990D soundbar features an 11.1.4-channel configuration, with the company baking in a new Party Mode audio profile and Private Listening mode that disables the front-firing speakers. Another big selling point of the new Samsung Q990D soundbar is that it supports HDMI 2.1 connectivity, allowing for 4K 120Hz passthrough for home theater enthusiasts.

Samsung is, of course, using AI to optimize sound on its new Q990D soundbar, which the company says optimizes sound for the performance experience across a wide range of content. There's not much new under the hood, so if you recently purchased the Q990C soundbar, you might not want to upgrade in 2024.

Samsung explains its new HW-Q990D: "This flagship soundbar features an 11.1.4-channel configuration, immersive Dolby Atmos sound and supports pass through of content in up to 4K 120Hz. It analyzes audio and uses AI to optimize sound for the perfect experience across a wide range of content".

Samsung also announced its new HW-S800D soundbar, which is an ultra-thin, 1.6-inch-deep soundbar that's designed to fit seamlessly into any space, providing rich and immersive sound. The new S800D soundbar features 10 drivers, as well as dedicated overhead speakers and a center channel for crystal-clear vocals.

The company says that the combination of a deep bass subwoofer and passive radiator enhances the listening experience with "deep, distortion-free bass in a compact form factor".

