Samsung shows off world's first transparent Micro-LED screen at CES 2024

Samsung shows off the world's first transparent Micro-LED screen at CES 2024, side-by-side with transparent OLED and transparent LCD models.

Samsung showed off the world's first transparent Micro-LED display at CES 2024, joining the transparent display party with South Korean display rival LG. Check it out:

Samsung's new transparent Micro-LED display wasn't much more than a technology demo at CES 2024, as the South Korean company wasn't clear on when its transparent Micro-LED display would hit the market. Samsung showed off the new transparent Micro-LED display side-by-side with transparent OLED and transparent LCD displays so that CES 2024 showgoers could see the difference.

Engadget was on the ground at CES 2024, reporting that "not only was the MicroLED panel significantly brighter, it also featured a completely frameless design and a more transparent glass panel that made it easier to see objects behind it".

The site continued, saying that in person, the effect of Samsung's new transparent Micro-LED is "hard to describe, as content almost looks like a hologram as it floats in mid-air. The demo unit was freestanding and measured only about a centimeter thick, which adds even more to the illusion of a floating screen. Additionally, because of micro LEDs high pixel density, images also looked incredibly sharp".

Samsung's transparent Micro-LED display on show at CES 2024 looks impressive, with another picture of the panel below:

The company wasn't the only one to show off razzle-dazzle new transparent display technology at CES 2024, with LG showing off its new transparent OLED TV -- with the Signature OLED T -- this week. Samsung also had a bunch of other consumer-focused devices, with new TVs, soundbars, monitors, and so much more at the show. We've got links to those stories above.

