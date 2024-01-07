Behind the scenes with Patriot at CES 2024 in Las Vegas as we join them for their suite setup

We join Shannon Robb from Patriot and get a close up look at their CES 2024 suite setup and some new products in Las Vegas at the Bellagio hotel.

CES 2024 - It was 3:00 AM in Ohio when I woke up to make my flight to LA, then take another hop to Las Vegas, finally getting to the Patriot suite at 3:30 PM Vegas time. In a funk from all the travel and time zone change, we sat for a bit resting our legs and backs, when a knock at the door interrupted our short rest. It was Fed Ex with two pallets worth of gear in boxes, for us to unpack and situate around the suite so everything looks clean and perfect for the duration of CES. Sadly, we rushed to help the Fed Ex guys get the carts unloaded, and in a fog from traveling, we forgot to get the images at that time. However, we returned the next day to continue helping set up, and ensure Patriot was well situated for the event.

After a ton of unboxing, and what many will never see, is what is left of Shannon Robb's sleeping accommodations. Tons of boxes, at least empty, or partially empty at this time, packed away by the bed, out of the way of prying eyes for the rest of the show.

The other side of his room is no better. Between the boxes for banners, product packaging, suitcases, and spare parts from the main suite, he is left with a thin path to make his way around the bed at this point. Although, there are still great views of the mountains from this room.

As we scattered to tidy things up, virtually every wall and every corner still had packaging and parts strewn about the main suite, waiting for their final destinations and cleanup. For those wondering, Box 4 is filled with many goodies that we are certain many of you would love to have access to, such as retail DDR5 packs, a few M.2 drives, peripherals, and other odds and ends Patriot related.

Situations like this were commonplace, where there are systems set up and running, some headless, and like this, set next to spare monitors, boxes of spare parts from builds showing their components, and you can even see a system by their System integrator partner XIDAX at the left, and what we were referring to as the Tron, or Miami Vice system by another of Patriot's System partners Meta PCs on the right.

Even the seating is not safe from being a launching point for random hardware and bits and bobs from Shannon's personal tool chest. Bags, coats, boxes, random bits everywhere still, but at the time of writing, everything has found its home, and the suite is in shape and ready.

Many of the banners were erected with stands, with more on the table ready to be assembled. In the back, you can make out the front of the Meta PCs system, with the very cool graffiti art backdrop for the monitor.

Even the main table in front of the couch, where we should have been resting our barking dogs, a TR5 system in the Dark Base 901, awaits video footage for their DDR5 12V RDIMM display, which at this point still required a few hours of assembly, setup, memory training, and needing a better home that ending up in the center of the suite, as it is earmarked for a custom build from LiquidHaus.

Lastly, as we will wait to show all the goodies on display in fine detail for when CES officially kicks off, we even got an image of the illusive Johnny Cheng, the DRAM Wizard, who makes all the things happen, so that we can glow about the products we review.

At this point, we are at hour twenty-nine or thirty, with most of everything in place, Patriot is about ninety-five percent ready for the show. We are still camping with them, as there is some overclocking about to happen on a special prototype DDR5 (not retail yet), which we posted on the TweakTown RAM Facebook page earlier. We have already seen 8800 running benchmarks without much effort on the part of Shannon Robb.

We will have plenty more for you on this "special kit" when we get more time, but we fully plan to show off some amazing speeds in DDR5 and what sort of performance can be had from such feats, without just sending the kit for high numbers with no grunt to them. Tired as we may be, things are just starting to ramp up, and we will be covering everything we can between Ryan and I here at CES, along with our esteemed news team.