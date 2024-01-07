Acer unveils 27-inch 4K Predator 3D gaming monitor at CES 2024

CES 2024 has kicked off, and we have already been blessed with a range of incredible new technologies worth discussing.

First up, we have the new offering from Acer. Introducing the Predator SpatialLabs View 27 gaming monitor, a new 3D gaming monitor from Acer that enables gamers to dive deeper into the expanding world of 3D gaming. Acer explains via a press release that the View 27 is a 27-inch display that comes with a second virtual camera, enabling "greater depth and geometry in every scene" and more visual customization for gamers.

So, what are the other specifications? Acer didn't provide a full specs sheet in its press release, but it does reveal the View 27 is capable of switching between 2D and 3D visuals. Additionally, the company states its newest 3D gaming monitor offering will come with a 160Hz refresh rate, 400 nits brightness, AMD FreeSync and G-Sync technology, and a price tag of $1,999.

Notably, to take advantage of the 3D capabilities in the View 27, games that support 3D Audio and Spatial Audio will be required, per the Acer website. The Predator SpatialLabs View 27 will be available in North America in Q2 2024.

