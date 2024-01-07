World's first 40-inch 5K monitor certified for five-star eye comfort unveiled at CES 2024

Dell has unveiled two new monitors ahead of CES 2024, with one being 3440 x 1440 at 120Hz refresh rate and the other 5120 x 2160 at 120Hz.

Dell kicked off CES 2024 early by announcing the world's first 40-inch 5K monitor certified for five-star eye comfort, along with another ultrawide. Both of which are on display at CES 2024.

The first monitor to dive into is the 40-inch UltraSharp 40 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor, or the U4025QW. This monitor Dell writes is a world's first with its specifications, coming with IPS Black Panel technology for improved color contrast, a 5120 x 2160 resolution, 99% of the DCI-P3 color space, five-star TUV Rheinland Eye Comfort certification, Thunderbolt 4 connection with up to 140W power delivery, a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port, DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1, in-built color adjustment software, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The other ultrawide Dell announced is the U3425WE, a 34-inch IPS Black panel with a 3440 x 1440 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. This display has a 10-bit color depth, which enables it to cover 100% of the sRGB and 99% of the DCI-P3 gamuts. Additionally, the U3425WE features a Thunderbolt 4 port with 90W power delivery, TUV Rheinland Eye Comfort certification, iMST, which allows for the display to be split into two displays from one PC source, Network KVM, and a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

As for pricing, the U4025QW will cost $2,399.99, and the U3425WE will cost $1,019.99. Both monitors are scheduled to become available globally starting February 27.