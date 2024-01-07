World's first 40-inch 5K monitor certified for five-star eye comfort unveiled at CES 2024

Dell has unveiled two new monitors ahead of CES 2024, with one being 3440 x 1440 at 120Hz refresh rate and the other 5120 x 2160 at 120Hz.

Published
1 minute & 46 seconds read time

Dell kicked off CES 2024 early by announcing the world's first 40-inch 5K monitor certified for five-star eye comfort, along with another ultrawide. Both of which are on display at CES 2024.

The first monitor to dive into is the 40-inch UltraSharp 40 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor, or the U4025QW. This monitor Dell writes is a world's first with its specifications, coming with IPS Black Panel technology for improved color contrast, a 5120 x 2160 resolution, 99% of the DCI-P3 color space, five-star TUV Rheinland Eye Comfort certification, Thunderbolt 4 connection with up to 140W power delivery, a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port, DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1, in-built color adjustment software, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The other ultrawide Dell announced is the U3425WE, a 34-inch IPS Black panel with a 3440 x 1440 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. This display has a 10-bit color depth, which enables it to cover 100% of the sRGB and 99% of the DCI-P3 gamuts. Additionally, the U3425WE features a Thunderbolt 4 port with 90W power delivery, TUV Rheinland Eye Comfort certification, iMST, which allows for the display to be split into two displays from one PC source, Network KVM, and a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port.

World's first 40-inch 5K monitor certified for five-star eye comfort unveiled at CES 2024 516
Open Gallery 2

As for pricing, the U4025QW will cost $2,399.99, and the U3425WE will cost $1,019.99. Both monitors are scheduled to become available globally starting February 27.

Buy at Amazon

Starfield: Standard Edition - Xbox Series X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$68.79
$68.79$69.89$49.99
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/8/2024 at 12:53 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:kitguru.net, dell.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags