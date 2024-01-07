Revolutionary solar technology generating 3X more power unveiled at CES 2024

Ambient Photonics, a solar technology firm concentrating on clean energy solutions is slated to unveil its new solar cell technology that eliminate, or at least reduce the reliance on rechargeable, or disposable batteries.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The company is backed by Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund, along with many other venture capital firms. According to a press release Ambient Photonics will unveil its first bifacial solar cell at CES 2024, which is a new groundbreaking technology that will enable light to be harvested from both sides of the solar cell.

According to Bates Marshall, Ambient Photonics' Co-Founder & CEO, the applications for this newly improved solar cell are widespread. Additionally, the company claims these cells offer three times more generated power than competing solutions, even in environments that are extremely dim.

An example of how Ambient Photonic's differentiates itself from the competition with its new technology would be if a mobile phone was equipped with the Ambient Photonics Low-Light Indoor Bifacial Solar Cell technology it would be able to continuously charge regardless if it was placed face-up or face-down on a surface.

"In today's world, connected electronics require ongoing power, which too often derives from disposable or rechargeable batteries," said Bates Marshall, Ambient Photonics' Co-Founder & CEO, in a statement.

"Solar power has long been an option for certain low-power electronics like calculators or toys, but it's taken breakthrough science from Ambient Photonics to develop high-performance solar cell technology for mass-market devices. Ambient light power is the key to doing so efficiently and sustainably by keeping billions of batteries out of landfills and allowing companies to minimize carbon emissions," Marshall added.

"Our bifacial solar cell technology is a game-changer for all kinds of devices," highlighted Marshall. "We can imagine a host of connected devices that not only power themselves more effectively in ambient light but can also be designed and mounted in a variety of flexible ways and perform regardless of shape or orientation."

The company writes that it will be showcasing the capabilities of its new technology at CES 2024 with side-by-side demonstrations with competing solutions.