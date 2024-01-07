CoolerMaster's new X Mighty Platinum 2800W PSU can power 4 x RTX 4090s at once

CoolerMaster's new X Mighty Platinum 2800W power supply has enough juice to run not one, not two, but four GeForce RTX 4090s graphics cards AT ONCE.

CoolerMaster's upcoming X Mighty Platinum 2800W power supply (source: CoolerMaster)

The company unveiled its new 2000W power supply last month, but now CoolerMaster is working on a mightier version of that power supply with the new X Mighty Platinum 2800W PSU. CoolerMaster is officially teasing that this can power either two Intel Xeon CPUs or AMD EPYC CPUs, but it could run not one, not two, but four NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards.

Get this: four GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards will consume 1800W of power on their own... leaving 1000W for some mighty powerful processors, too. CoolerMaster is using a single Mobius fan for cooling, with what seems to be an advanced heat pipes heatsink that was hinted at during Computex 2023 last year. Check it out:

CoolerMaster is using Advanced Heat Management featuring heat pipe technology and a modular thermal structure for "optimal cooling and longevity". There's also digital monitoring with real-time tracking of temperature, load, and fan speeds.

Inside, the company is using high-quality components with Infineon IC chips for reliable, high-end performance. MasterCTRL software integration will provide detailed control and monitoring of the power supply parameters, all from your desktop. Both models of the new X Mighty Platinum power supplies have peak efficiency, including an active bridge rectifier for superior efficiency and performance.

CoolerMaster's upcoming X Mighty Platinum 2000W power supply (source: CoolerMaster)

CoolerMaster's new X Mighty Platinum power supplies have PMBUS and USB connectors so that you can use the MasterCTRL software. At the same time, connectivity sees not one but two 12VHPWR power connectors and six 6-pin PCIe power connectors.

NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards are capable of running 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors (with 12VHPWR adapters), which means there's support for four GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards... which is kinda bonkers. I'd love to see that in person, and all from a power supply with a single fan, too.

CoolerMaster's upcoming X Mighty Platinum 2000W power supply (source: CoolerMaster)

We should expect the full specifications and details of CoolerMaster's new X Mighty Platinum 2800W power supply at CES 2024 next week. We recently heard about CoolerMaster's new fanless 1100W power supply, which features a 12VHPWR power connector, and now some monster new 2800W unit... exciting times in the power supply unit business.