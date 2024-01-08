151-year-old bathroom company unveils wild voice-controlled toilet at CES 2024

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) hosted annually attracts some of the most cutting-edge technology, and sometimes that can come in new TVs or robotics, and other times it can come in bathroom upgrades.

Have you ever wished you could speak to your toilet? Well, if you have, Kohler, a 151-year-old company known predominantly for its plumping solutions, has showcased a new accessory called the PureWash E930 Bidet Seat, a bidet seat that incorporates many features of a smart toilet, such as voice activation for washing, warm/dry air, UV cleaning and more.

Users are able to take advantage of both the front and rear wash modes, adjust water temperature and pressure settings, swap between oscillating or pulsating sprays, a more delicate mode for children, and a boost spray to get into all those nooks and crannies. Additionally, the PureWash E930 comes with a nightlight for those nighttime trips to relieve yourself.

The smart throne has a price tag of $2,149, and while that may seem extremely expensive (and it is), it's not compared to Kohler's other smart toilet offers, which can be as much as $10,000.

